How To Respec in Black Myth: Wukong

There are a ton of skills and passives to choose from in Black Myth: Wukong, so it’s only a matter of time before you need to respec all of your sparks. Here’s how you can respect Wukong in Black Myth: Wukong.

How To Respec Skills in Black Myth: Wukong

Go to any Keeper’s Shrine and select the option to “Reignite All Sparks at Once” if you want to respec your skills in Black Myth: Wukong. Sparks take the place of standard skill points in the game, so these are the most important parts of progressing your skill tree. When you reignite them, all of the sparks that you’ve spent so far will be completely refunded. There is no extra cost, and players can feel free to reset their points at any time. I had to go through a full reset when I reached the end of Chapter 4, and I retained all my Will in the process.

The only downside to reigniting all the sparks and using a respec is the time involved with a reset. Once you go through with the respec in Black Myth: Wukong, you will have to start from the top of each tree and place the sparks one by one. I highly recommend saving some screenshots of your previous build in case you want to go back or you liked certain aspects.

Some fights even encourage certain spells and heavy attacks over others. If you’re struggling with a boss like Lingxuzi, using the respec system to reignite the sparks might be the key to success. This applies to choosing early game skills that work best for you, and it remains an option as you reach the final chapters of the game. I know I always had the reignition option in the back of my mind.

Black Myth: Wukong is available now on PC and PlayStation 5.

