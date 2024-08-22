All Weekly Challenges in Phasmophobia, Listed

Beyond standard ghost-busting adventures, Phasmophobia offers a variety of weekly challenges that push players to their limits. Here’s every weekly challenge you can expect to encounter in Phasmophobia.

All Phasmophobia Weekly Challenges

There are a grand total of 26 weekly challenges that are swapped out in Phasmophobia, with challenges ranging from zero evidence runs to the world’s most terrifying game of tag. You’ll find all of the weekly challenges below, as well as what you can expect when you start them:

Challenge Name Challenge Description Challenge Details Cursed Object Location Audio Only We’ve managed to get a hold of some extra audio equipment. You’ll have to use your ears on this one. Slow sanity drain, five-minute prep time, broken fuse box, no incense, crucifix, firelights, sanity medication, video cameras, tripods, thermometers, EMF, UV light No Cursed Objects Sunny Meadows Deja Vu This one feels pretty nostalgic, don’t you think? No evidence, medium-length Hunts, tier 1 equipment (tier 2 headlamp) Ouija Board 6 Tanglewood Drive Detectives Only 100% sanity restoration, 75% player and ghost speed, medium Hunt duration, no fuse box, snowy, no incense, igniters, or firelights. Put your detective skills to the test, this ghost is giving nothing away. Ouija Board 42 Edgefield Road Do as I Command You’ll have to force this ghost to give you evidence. Luckily, we’ve found some extra items to help you out. 100% Sanity drain speed, 50% sanity restoration, low Hunt duration, tier 3 equipment All Cursed Objects Sunny Meadows Frostbitten It’s so cold that it’s slowing everyone down, including the ghost. 100% sanity restoration, 75% player and ghost speed, medium Hunt duration, no fuse box, snowy, no incense, igniters or firelights No Cursed Object Camp Woodwind Glow in the Dark Some of our equipment has stopped working, hopefully this’ll be enough for you to see. No fuse box, tier 1 & 2 equipment, missing firelights, motion sensors, flashlights, video cameras, tripods Random Cursed Object 42 Edgefield Road Gotta Go Fast! No hiding, no sanity, get going. 150% player speed, 125% ghost speed, 0% sanity, no hiding spots, tier 1 equipment, no fuse box, no incense or crucifixes Random Cursed Object Prison Hide and Seek: Extreme This ghost wants to play a game, you better hide. No starting sanity, 150% ghost speed, 1-minute prep time Random Cursed Object Camp Woodwind Hide and Seek: Hide! The ghost wants to play a game, you better hide quick. 0 sanity, 0 sanity restoration, all hiding spots open, 1-minute setup time, kills extend Hunts, tier 1 & 2 equipment, no parabolic microphone or headgear No Cursed Object Point Hope Hide and Seek: Seeker There’s a very quiet ghost hiding somewhere, can you find it? 0 Sanity Drain, friendly ghost, no incense or crucifix No Cursed Object Brownstone High School Lights Out Get your candles at the ready, all the lights are out. No lights, no flashlights, tier 1 and 2 equipment, no flashlights, motion sensors, parabolic microphones or sound sensors Music Box 6 Tanglewood Drive Missed Delivery We didn’t receive our full equipment delivery this week, so you won’t have everything you might need. Only 1 of all tier 1 equipment 2 Random Cursed Objects Brownstone High School No Evidence These ghosts really don’t wanna help you out, but we’re sure you’re up to the task. No evidence, tier 2 equipment Haunted Mirror Grafton Farmhouse Paranormal Paprazzi Sanity is a scarce resource, with no pills or lights. Be careful finding this Nightmare ghost. 2-minute prep time, no incense, crucifixes, EMF, thermometer Random Cursed Object Point Hope Primitive I’m afraid all of the electronic equipment has short-circuited, you’ll have to make do without. Broken fuse box, 5-minute prep time, no electronic equipment, all other equipment available Random Cursed Object 10 Ridgeview Court Sanity Survival Tier 3 equipment, no incense, crucifix, igniters, firelights, ghostwriting books. 75% starting sanity, 2 pieces of evidence, broken sanity monitor, broken fuse box, no sanity medications, and a missing crucifix Voodoo Doll & Tarot Cards 10 Ridgeview Court Slow and Steady This ghost may be slow, but it’s angry. Keep on your toes. No starting sanity, 50% ghost speed, normal equipment No Cursed Object Camp Woodwind Speed Demons There must be something in the air, everyone’s going crazy. 150% speed for players and ghosts, tier 1 and 2 equipment, no igniters or motion sensors Monkey Paw Maple Lodge Campsite Speedrun! Maybe you could start a time, how quickly can you find this ghost’s identity? 150% player speed, all tier 3 equipment All Cursed Objects 6 Tanglewood Drive Survival of the Fittest You’ve got no pills, no sanity and no evidence to work with. It’s gonna be a tough one. No evidence, no sanity, and missing all sanity restoration items Random Cursed Object 42 Edgefield Road Tag! You’re It! This ghost will chase you immediately, better get running. No starting sanity, no sanity restoration, 150% player speed, tier 1 equipment only No Cursed Object Brownstone High School Technophilia We’ve thrown out all of those prehistoric items, this contract is all about technology. We’ve thrown out all of those prehistoric items, this contract is all about technology. Random Cursed Object Bleasdale Farmhouse The Apocalypse Draws Near The hardest possible challenge, but with normal investigator speed. Good luck. No evidence, no starting sanity, no hiding spots, normal player speed, and 150% ghost speed No Cursed Object Sunny Meadows (Restricted Variant) Tortoise and the Hare: Hare Give it your all, this ghost is feeling especially frail. 125% player speed, 50% ghost speed, tier 1 equipment Random Cursed Object Bleasdale Farmhouse Tortoise and the Hare: Tortoise After last week, you’re feeling a bit worn out, and to make matters worse, the ghost has recovered. 75% player speed, 125% ghost speed, low Hunt duration, kills extend Hunts, tier 2 equipment Random Cursed Object Grafton Farmhouse Vulnerable You’ll be going into this one with no defenses; be careful out there. No lights, no flashlights, tier 1 and 2 equipment, no flashlights, motion sensors, parabolic microphones, or sound sensors Random Cursed Object 13 Willow Street

How to Access Weekly Challenges in Phasmophobia

Accessing the Weekly Challenges can be surprisingly difficult in Phasmophobia if you don’t know where to look. After accessing the bulletin board and selecting either a single-player or multiplayer game, then head into the difficulty selection. Continue scrolling to the right until you pass the “Insanity” difficulty option, where you’ll discover the weekly challenge that is waiting for you.

It will display Challenge Mode on the black tape at the top of the screen, and you’ll know what objective you’ll need to complete by the name of the challenge. Use the table above to get a few extra hints and information regarding the hunt, and prepare for the ultimate showdown against these terrifying entities.

When Do Weekly Challenges Restart in Phasmophobia?

Depending on your timezone, the Weekly Challenge is set to normally restart on Monday at midnight UTC, but players in North America may be able to play these challenges sooner than others, with the challenges resetting Sunday evening at the following times:

5:00 pm Pacific Time

6:00 pm Mountain Time

7:00 pm Central time

8:00 pm Eastern Time

Phasmophobia is available now on PC.

