A ghost watching another player in Phasmophobia headlining an article detailing all of the weekly challenges that are available to
Screenshot via The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Weekly Challenges in Phasmophobia, Listed

These weekly challenges are going to be the death of me.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|

Published: Aug 22, 2024 01:28 pm

Beyond standard ghost-busting adventures, Phasmophobia offers a variety of weekly challenges that push players to their limits. Here’s every weekly challenge you can expect to encounter in Phasmophobia.

Recommended Videos

Table of Contents

All Phasmophobia Weekly Challenges

There are a grand total of 26 weekly challenges that are swapped out in Phasmophobia, with challenges ranging from zero evidence runs to the world’s most terrifying game of tag. You’ll find all of the weekly challenges below, as well as what you can expect when you start them:

Challenge NameChallenge DescriptionChallenge DetailsCursed ObjectLocation
Audio OnlyWe’ve managed to get a hold of some extra audio equipment. You’ll have to use your ears on this one.Slow sanity drain, five-minute prep time, broken fuse box, no incense, crucifix, firelights, sanity medication, video cameras, tripods, thermometers, EMF, UV lightNo Cursed ObjectsSunny Meadows
Deja VuThis one feels pretty nostalgic, don’t you think?No evidence, medium-length Hunts, tier 1 equipment (tier 2 headlamp)Ouija Board6 Tanglewood Drive
Detectives Only100% sanity restoration, 75% player and ghost speed, medium Hunt duration, no fuse box, snowy, no incense, igniters, or firelights.Put your detective skills to the test, this ghost is giving nothing away.Ouija Board42 Edgefield Road
Do as I CommandYou’ll have to force this ghost to give you evidence. Luckily, we’ve found some extra items to help you out.100% Sanity drain speed, 50% sanity restoration, low Hunt duration, tier 3 equipmentAll Cursed ObjectsSunny Meadows
FrostbittenIt’s so cold that it’s slowing everyone down, including the ghost.100% sanity restoration, 75% player and ghost speed, medium Hunt duration, no fuse box, snowy, no incense, igniters or firelightsNo Cursed ObjectCamp Woodwind
Glow in the DarkSome of our equipment has stopped working, hopefully this’ll be enough for you to see.No fuse box, tier 1 & 2 equipment, missing firelights, motion sensors, flashlights, video cameras, tripodsRandom Cursed Object42 Edgefield Road
Gotta Go Fast!No hiding, no sanity, get going.150% player speed, 125% ghost speed, 0% sanity, no hiding spots, tier 1 equipment, no fuse box, no incense or crucifixesRandom Cursed ObjectPrison
Hide and Seek: ExtremeThis ghost wants to play a game, you better hide.No starting sanity, 150% ghost speed, 1-minute prep timeRandom Cursed ObjectCamp Woodwind
Hide and Seek: Hide!The ghost wants to play a game, you better hide quick.0 sanity, 0 sanity restoration, all hiding spots open, 1-minute setup time, kills extend Hunts, tier 1 & 2 equipment, no parabolic microphone or headgearNo Cursed ObjectPoint Hope
Hide and Seek: SeekerThere’s a very quiet ghost hiding somewhere, can you find it?0 Sanity Drain, friendly ghost, no incense or crucifixNo Cursed ObjectBrownstone High School
Lights OutGet your candles at the ready, all the lights are out.No lights, no flashlights, tier 1 and 2 equipment, no flashlights, motion sensors, parabolic microphones or sound sensorsMusic Box6 Tanglewood Drive
Missed DeliveryWe didn’t receive our full equipment delivery this week, so you won’t have everything you might need.Only 1 of all tier 1 equipment2 Random Cursed ObjectsBrownstone High School
No EvidenceThese ghosts really don’t wanna help you out, but we’re sure you’re up to the task.No evidence, tier 2 equipmentHaunted MirrorGrafton Farmhouse
Paranormal PaprazziSanity is a scarce resource, with no pills or lights. Be careful finding this Nightmare ghost.2-minute prep time, no incense, crucifixes, EMF, thermometerRandom Cursed ObjectPoint Hope
PrimitiveI’m afraid all of the electronic equipment has short-circuited, you’ll have to make do without.Broken fuse box, 5-minute prep time, no electronic equipment, all other equipment availableRandom Cursed Object10 Ridgeview Court
Sanity SurvivalTier 3 equipment, no incense, crucifix, igniters, firelights, ghostwriting books.75% starting sanity, 2 pieces of evidence, broken sanity monitor, broken fuse box, no sanity medications, and a missing crucifixVoodoo Doll & Tarot Cards10 Ridgeview Court
Slow and SteadyThis ghost may be slow, but it’s angry. Keep on your toes.No starting sanity, 50% ghost speed, normal equipmentNo Cursed ObjectCamp Woodwind
Speed DemonsThere must be something in the air, everyone’s going crazy.150% speed for players and ghosts, tier 1 and 2 equipment, no igniters or motion sensorsMonkey PawMaple Lodge Campsite
Speedrun!Maybe you could start a time, how quickly can you find this ghost’s identity?150% player speed, all tier 3 equipmentAll Cursed Objects6 Tanglewood Drive
Survival of the FittestYou’ve got no pills, no sanity and no evidence to work with. It’s gonna be a tough one.No evidence, no sanity, and missing all sanity restoration itemsRandom Cursed Object42 Edgefield Road
Tag! You’re It!This ghost will chase you immediately, better get running.No starting sanity, no sanity restoration, 150% player speed, tier 1 equipment onlyNo Cursed ObjectBrownstone High School
TechnophiliaWe’ve thrown out all of those prehistoric items, this contract is all about technology.We’ve thrown out all of those prehistoric items, this contract is all about technology.Random Cursed ObjectBleasdale Farmhouse
The Apocalypse Draws NearThe hardest possible challenge, but with normal investigator speed. Good luck.No evidence, no starting sanity, no hiding spots, normal player speed, and 150% ghost speedNo Cursed ObjectSunny Meadows (Restricted Variant)
Tortoise and the Hare: HareGive it your all, this ghost is feeling especially frail.125% player speed, 50% ghost speed, tier 1 equipmentRandom Cursed ObjectBleasdale Farmhouse
Tortoise and the Hare: TortoiseAfter last week, you’re feeling a bit worn out, and to make matters worse, the ghost has recovered.75% player speed, 125% ghost speed, low Hunt duration, kills extend Hunts, tier 2 equipmentRandom Cursed ObjectGrafton Farmhouse
VulnerableYou’ll be going into this one with no defenses; be careful out there.No lights, no flashlights, tier 1 and 2 equipment, no flashlights, motion sensors, parabolic microphones, or sound sensorsRandom Cursed Object13 Willow Street

How to Access Weekly Challenges in Phasmophobia

A photo of the different boards available in Phasmophobia, with the boards hanging on two adjacent walls with a light cast on them
Screenshot via The Escapist

Accessing the Weekly Challenges can be surprisingly difficult in Phasmophobia if you don’t know where to look. After accessing the bulletin board and selecting either a single-player or multiplayer game, then head into the difficulty selection. Continue scrolling to the right until you pass the “Insanity” difficulty option, where you’ll discover the weekly challenge that is waiting for you.

An image of the Frostbitten weekly challenge in Phasmophobia with a challenge stuck to a corkboard
Screenshot via The Escapist

It will display Challenge Mode on the black tape at the top of the screen, and you’ll know what objective you’ll need to complete by the name of the challenge. Use the table above to get a few extra hints and information regarding the hunt, and prepare for the ultimate showdown against these terrifying entities.

When Do Weekly Challenges Restart in Phasmophobia?

Depending on your timezone, the Weekly Challenge is set to normally restart on Monday at midnight UTC, but players in North America may be able to play these challenges sooner than others, with the challenges resetting Sunday evening at the following times:

  • 5:00 pm Pacific Time
  • 6:00 pm Mountain Time
  • 7:00 pm Central time
  • 8:00 pm Eastern Time

Phasmophobia is available now on PC.

Post Tag:
Phasmophobia
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.