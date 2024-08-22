Image Credit: Bethesda
Different equipment spread throughout the prep room in Phasmophobia in an article giving players a No Evidence Cheat Sheet
Image via Kinetic Games
Phasmophobia No Evidence Cheat Sheet

Get ready to find out what Ghost you're dealing with in Phasmophobia No Evidence runs.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|

Published: Aug 22, 2024 12:19 pm

Doing a no evidence run in Phasmophobia is only for the most hardcore players, but it’s a thrill that can’t be beaten. Here’s a cheat sheet that will make your no evidence run much easier in Phasmophobia.

Table of Contents

All Ghosts & Evidence in Phasmophobia

The “No Evidence” challenge is easily one of the most difficult, as you’ll need to know just about everything about every ghost and demon you’re hunting. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered on this one, as we’ll list the ghosts, their evidence, and what may give them away in our Phasmophobia cheat sheet.

Ghost NameEvidence TypesHunting Tips
BansheeDOTS, Ghost Orbs, UltravioletUsing the Parabolic Microphone can determine if you’re dealing with a Banshee, as it has a unique Ghost Scream.
DemonFreezing Temps, Ghost Writing, UltravioletIf you’re dealing with Hunts early on during your investigation, it may be a Demon. Can Hunt more often than most other Ghost types.
DeogenDOTS, Ghost Writing, Spirit BoxVery visible during Hunts, heavy breathing noises are heard through the Spirit Box when they are close by.
GoryoDOTS, EMF 5, UltravioletHave someone watching the camera, as Goryo’s can only appear with DOTS on a camera.
HantuFreezing Temps, Ghost Orbs, UltravioletFaster in cold temperatures, and also the most likely to shut off the electrical breaker.
JinnEMF 5, Freezing Temps, UltravioletA Jinn will move faster during a Hunt if the electrical breaker is on, and it cannot turn off the breaker.
MareGhost Orbs, Spirit Box, Ghost WritingThe Mare does not like lights, so if you notice a ghost heading from lit rooms to dark rooms, it’s likely a Mare.
MoroiFreezing Temps, Ghost Writing, Spirit BoxIf you hear this Ghost with the Parabolic Mic or Spirit Box, your sanity will drain twice as quickly. If you’re losing your sanity fast, this is likely the reason why. 
MylingEMF 5, Ghost Writing, UltravioletVery noisy on the Parabolic Microphone, and very quiet during a Hunt unless they are close to you.
ObakeEMF 5, Ghost Orbs, UltravioletHas six fingers on an Ultraviolet scan, and can also change form when Blinking during a Hunt.
OniDOTS, EMF 5, Freezing TempsIf you have a Ghost that is blinking a ton during a Hunt, there’s a good chance it’s an Oni.
OnryoFreezing Temps, Ghost Orbs, Spirit BoxWill instantly trigger a Hunt if three flames are extinguished in its favorite room.
PhantomDOTS, Ultraviolet, Spirit BoxUse the camera to confirm if it is a phantom, as it’s DOTS projection image will not show.
PoltergeistSpirit Box, Writing, UltravioletIf you notice objects being thrown during Hunts, there’s a good chance it’s a Poltergeist.
RaijuDOTS, EMF 5, Ghost OrbsCan interact with electronics at a further distance, and speeds up during a Hunt near electronic devices.
RevenantFreezing Temps, Ghost Orbs, Ghost WritingRevenants are slow until they notice a player or their actions, and then they speed up dramatically.
ShadeEMF 5, Freezing Temps, Ghost WritingWill appear as a Shadow Ghost during Hunts and Summoning Circle Events.
SpiritEMF 5, Spirit Box, Ghost WritingWill wait 180 seconds after using incense to start Hunting.
ThayeDOTS, Ghost Orbs, Ghost WritingUse the Ouija Board and ask the age of the ghost. Thayes will change ages through the Hunt.
The MimicFreezing Temps, Ultraviolet, Spirit Box, Ghost OrbsWill always have Ghost Orbs as evidence, and can change their form and actions throughout the Hunt.
The TwinsEMF 5, Freezing Temps, Spirit BoxCan trigger multiple interactions in different rooms, a clear giveaway of the Twins.
WraithDOTS Projector, EMF 5, Spirit BoxWon’t respond to salt and can teleport to players.
YokaiDOTS, Ghost Orbs, Spirit BoxTalking in the vicinity of a Yokai can trigger a Hunt.
YureiDOTS, Freezing Temps, Ghost OrbsCan close the Exit door outside of a Hunt, easy giveaway.

How To Start a No Evidence Hunt in Phasmophobia

An image of a Zero Evidence Hunt in Phasmophobia, featuring a menu screen with an option to change the game type to a no evidence hunt
Screenshot via The Escapist

If you’re looking to practice before jumping into the real deal, you can always create a custom difficulty option in Phasmophobia. Select either Single Player or Multiplayer, and then turn the Evidence down to 0.

If you want to make things more difficult and closer to the real thing, use Tier 2 equipment and go to Grafton Farmhouse to simulate the challenge. Much like the Tortoise and Hare challenge, there is a random chance of this one popping up in the difficulty menu, so it’s better to be prepared for anything.

Tips & Tricks To Survive No Evidence Runs

No Evidence Runs are some of the most difficult, as you’ll need to rely on different clues in the environment to survive. That being said, it’s still possible to complete this challenge without succumbing to the horrifying creature that is stalking you through the home you’re in. I would recommend bringing these tools with you the first time you go into the Grafton Farmhouse:

  • Crucifix
  • DOTS Projector
  • Camera/Camcorder

If you’re hoping to see what type of Ghost you’re dealing with, and hopefully rule out something like the Mimic right away, you’ll want to set up some form of surveillance in the building. Some Ghosts, such as the Goryo, can be seen with the camera and DOTS at the same time. Start ruling out as many Ghosts as possible, and just hope that you and your friends can escape.

When Do Weekly Challenges Reset in Phasmophobia?

While Weekly Challenges are reset on Monday at Midnight UTC, you’ll find that you can jump into them a bit sooner. These are all of the reset times for the Weekly Challenge:

  • 5:00 pm Pacific Time
  • 6:00 pm Mountain Time
  • 7:00 pm Central Time
  • 8:00 pm Eastern Time

Phasmophobia is available now on PC.

