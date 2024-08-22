Phasmophobia No Evidence Cheat Sheet

Doing a no evidence run in Phasmophobia is only for the most hardcore players, but it’s a thrill that can’t be beaten. Here’s a cheat sheet that will make your no evidence run much easier in Phasmophobia.

All Ghosts & Evidence in Phasmophobia

The “No Evidence” challenge is easily one of the most difficult, as you’ll need to know just about everything about every ghost and demon you’re hunting. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered on this one, as we’ll list the ghosts, their evidence, and what may give them away in our Phasmophobia cheat sheet.

Ghost Name Evidence Types Hunting Tips Banshee DOTS, Ghost Orbs, Ultraviolet Using the Parabolic Microphone can determine if you’re dealing with a Banshee, as it has a unique Ghost Scream. Demon Freezing Temps, Ghost Writing, Ultraviolet If you’re dealing with Hunts early on during your investigation, it may be a Demon. Can Hunt more often than most other Ghost types. Deogen DOTS, Ghost Writing, Spirit Box Very visible during Hunts, heavy breathing noises are heard through the Spirit Box when they are close by. Goryo DOTS, EMF 5, Ultraviolet Have someone watching the camera, as Goryo’s can only appear with DOTS on a camera. Hantu Freezing Temps, Ghost Orbs, Ultraviolet Faster in cold temperatures, and also the most likely to shut off the electrical breaker. Jinn EMF 5, Freezing Temps, Ultraviolet A Jinn will move faster during a Hunt if the electrical breaker is on, and it cannot turn off the breaker. Mare Ghost Orbs, Spirit Box, Ghost Writing The Mare does not like lights, so if you notice a ghost heading from lit rooms to dark rooms, it’s likely a Mare. Moroi Freezing Temps, Ghost Writing, Spirit Box If you hear this Ghost with the Parabolic Mic or Spirit Box, your sanity will drain twice as quickly. If you’re losing your sanity fast, this is likely the reason why. Myling EMF 5, Ghost Writing, Ultraviolet Very noisy on the Parabolic Microphone, and very quiet during a Hunt unless they are close to you. Obake EMF 5, Ghost Orbs, Ultraviolet Has six fingers on an Ultraviolet scan, and can also change form when Blinking during a Hunt. Oni DOTS, EMF 5, Freezing Temps If you have a Ghost that is blinking a ton during a Hunt, there’s a good chance it’s an Oni. Onryo Freezing Temps, Ghost Orbs, Spirit Box Will instantly trigger a Hunt if three flames are extinguished in its favorite room. Phantom DOTS, Ultraviolet, Spirit Box Use the camera to confirm if it is a phantom, as it’s DOTS projection image will not show. Poltergeist Spirit Box, Writing, Ultraviolet If you notice objects being thrown during Hunts, there’s a good chance it’s a Poltergeist. Raiju DOTS, EMF 5, Ghost Orbs Can interact with electronics at a further distance, and speeds up during a Hunt near electronic devices. Revenant Freezing Temps, Ghost Orbs, Ghost Writing Revenants are slow until they notice a player or their actions, and then they speed up dramatically. Shade EMF 5, Freezing Temps, Ghost Writing Will appear as a Shadow Ghost during Hunts and Summoning Circle Events. Spirit EMF 5, Spirit Box, Ghost Writing Will wait 180 seconds after using incense to start Hunting. Thaye DOTS, Ghost Orbs, Ghost Writing Use the Ouija Board and ask the age of the ghost. Thayes will change ages through the Hunt. The Mimic Freezing Temps, Ultraviolet, Spirit Box, Ghost Orbs Will always have Ghost Orbs as evidence, and can change their form and actions throughout the Hunt. The Twins EMF 5, Freezing Temps, Spirit Box Can trigger multiple interactions in different rooms, a clear giveaway of the Twins. Wraith DOTS Projector, EMF 5, Spirit Box Won’t respond to salt and can teleport to players. Yokai DOTS, Ghost Orbs, Spirit Box Talking in the vicinity of a Yokai can trigger a Hunt. Yurei DOTS, Freezing Temps, Ghost Orbs Can close the Exit door outside of a Hunt, easy giveaway.

How To Start a No Evidence Hunt in Phasmophobia

If you’re looking to practice before jumping into the real deal, you can always create a custom difficulty option in Phasmophobia. Select either Single Player or Multiplayer, and then turn the Evidence down to 0.

If you want to make things more difficult and closer to the real thing, use Tier 2 equipment and go to Grafton Farmhouse to simulate the challenge. Much like the Tortoise and Hare challenge, there is a random chance of this one popping up in the difficulty menu, so it’s better to be prepared for anything.

Tips & Tricks To Survive No Evidence Runs

No Evidence Runs are some of the most difficult, as you’ll need to rely on different clues in the environment to survive. That being said, it’s still possible to complete this challenge without succumbing to the horrifying creature that is stalking you through the home you’re in. I would recommend bringing these tools with you the first time you go into the Grafton Farmhouse:

Crucifix

DOTS Projector

Camera/Camcorder

If you’re hoping to see what type of Ghost you’re dealing with, and hopefully rule out something like the Mimic right away, you’ll want to set up some form of surveillance in the building. Some Ghosts, such as the Goryo, can be seen with the camera and DOTS at the same time. Start ruling out as many Ghosts as possible, and just hope that you and your friends can escape.

When Do Weekly Challenges Reset in Phasmophobia?

While Weekly Challenges are reset on Monday at Midnight UTC, you’ll find that you can jump into them a bit sooner. These are all of the reset times for the Weekly Challenge:

5:00 pm Pacific Time

6:00 pm Mountain Time

7:00 pm Central Time

8:00 pm Eastern Time

Phasmophobia is available now on PC.

