Best Striker Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play Season 3

The Striker has never been a meta weapon in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer or Ranked Play, unless you include the open beta. However, that hasn’t stopped some competitive players from trying out the submachine gun in Ranked Play as an alternative to the Rival-9. While it’s not as strong as the Rival, the Striker can still be a serviceable competitive gun with the right loadout.
Best Striker Loadout in Ranked Play
The Striker has some of the best recoil on offer in the SMG class, but the trade-off for that is a less-than-average damage range. Fortunately, we can make up for that slightly while keeping the Striker’s accuracy and mobility high.
- Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider
- Barrel: Striker Recon Long Barrel
- Stock: RB Crotalus Assault Stock
- Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop
- Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip
The most important attachment on the Striker’s loadout is the Striker Recon Long Barrel, which boosts bullet velocity and damage range. These increased stats give you a fighting chance at beating a Rival-9 in a mid-range gunfight.
Moving on, the ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider reduces recoil, removes visual recoil, and shortens the radar ping when firing. The Sakin ZX Grip further boosts recoil control, while the RB Crotalus Assault Stock does the same and improves mobility as well. Finally, the DR-6 Handstop increases all of your movement stats, making the Striker extremely mobile.
Best Class For the Striker in Ranked Play
After equipping the recommended attachments, you can move on to the rest of your class for Ranked Play:
Vest
- Infantry Vest
Perks
- Gloves: Assault Gloves
- Boots: Lightweight Boots/Covert Sneakers
- Gear: EOD Padding
Equipment
- Lethal: Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade
- Tactical: Stun Grenade/Smoke Grenade
Field Upgrade
- Trophy System/Dead Silence
With that, your Striker loadout is complete in Ranked Play, and you can queue up to start competing with any Rival-9s you come across.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.