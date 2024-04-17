Best Striker Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play Season 3

The Striker has never been a meta weapon in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer or Ranked Play, unless you include the open beta. However, that hasn’t stopped some competitive players from trying out the submachine gun in Ranked Play as an alternative to the Rival-9. While it’s not as strong as the Rival, the Striker can still be a serviceable competitive gun with the right loadout.

Best Striker Loadout in Ranked Play

The Striker has some of the best recoil on offer in the SMG class, but the trade-off for that is a less-than-average damage range. Fortunately, we can make up for that slightly while keeping the Striker’s accuracy and mobility high.

Muzzle : ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Barrel : Striker Recon Long Barrel

: Striker Recon Long Barrel Stock : RB Crotalus Assault Stock

: RB Crotalus Assault Stock Underbarrel : DR-6 Handstop

: DR-6 Handstop Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

The Striker loadout in Ranked Play. Screenshot by The Escapist

The most important attachment on the Striker’s loadout is the Striker Recon Long Barrel, which boosts bullet velocity and damage range. These increased stats give you a fighting chance at beating a Rival-9 in a mid-range gunfight.

Moving on, the ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider reduces recoil, removes visual recoil, and shortens the radar ping when firing. The Sakin ZX Grip further boosts recoil control, while the RB Crotalus Assault Stock does the same and improves mobility as well. Finally, the DR-6 Handstop increases all of your movement stats, making the Striker extremely mobile.

Best Class For the Striker in Ranked Play

After equipping the recommended attachments, you can move on to the rest of your class for Ranked Play:

Vest

Infantry Vest

Perks

Gloves : Assault Gloves

: Assault Gloves Boots : Lightweight Boots/Covert Sneakers

: Lightweight Boots/Covert Sneakers Gear: EOD Padding

Equipment

Lethal : Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade

: Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade/Smoke Grenade

Field Upgrade

Trophy System/Dead Silence

With that, your Striker loadout is complete in Ranked Play, and you can queue up to start competing with any Rival-9s you come across.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

