Best SVA 545 Loadout in Warzone Season 3

The SVA 545 dominates the long-range meta in Call of Duty: Warzone. Even after the Season 3 Reloaded update nerfed plenty of weapons, the SVA 545 wasn’t touched, leaving it as arguably the best option for long-range gunfights. However, to get the most out of the SVA 545 in Warzone, you need its top loadout.
Best Season 3 SVA 545 Loadout in Warzone
While the DG-58 LSW light machine gun is making a push, the SVA 545 offers better damage output, especially at mid-range. The SVA 545 offers the unique burst-fire ability that doubles your damage on the first two bullets fired out of the gun. This means you can keep the gun in full-auto mode, but tap your trigger quickly to only fire a couple of bullets at a time. This gives you the double damage bonus without having to use the rifle in semi-auto mode. I’ll be making full use of this ability and giving the SVA 545 even more damage in the loadout below.
- Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor
- Barrel: SVT Precision Barrel
- Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
- Stock: Mane V6 Stock
- Magazine: 60 Round Mag
For starters, the VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor and SVT Precision Barrel give the SVA 545 extra damage range and bullet velocity, making the rifle truly formidable at any range. The attachments also offer a bit of recoil control and stability at the cost of mobility.
Moving on, I have the Mane V6 Stock equipped to make the SVA 545 essentially a laser beam that doesn’t move much at all when firing. The loadout is wrapped up by the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic, which is terrific for mid and long-range gunfights, and the 60-round Mag.
Best Class For the SVA 545 in Warzone
To put a bow on your loadout, you need to equip the recommended perks and equipment for a long-range weapon in Warzone:
Secondary Weapon
- A close weapon, such as the Striker-9 or HRM-9.
Perks
- Perk 1: Double Time
- Perk 2: Sleight of Hand
- Perk 3: Tempered
- Perk 4: Resolute
Equipment
- Lethal: Throwing Knife
- Tactical: Smoke Grenade
And with that, your entire loadout for the SVA 545 is complete in Warzone and you’re ready to take on any enemy.