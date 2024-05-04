SVA 545 Loadout in Warzone
Screenshot by The Escapist
Best SVA 545 Loadout in Warzone Season 3

Still atop the long-range meta in Season 3.
The SVA 545 dominates the long-range meta in Call of Duty: Warzone. Even after the Season 3 Reloaded update nerfed plenty of weapons, the SVA 545 wasn’t touched, leaving it as arguably the best option for long-range gunfights. However, to get the most out of the SVA 545 in Warzone, you need its top loadout.

Best Season 3 SVA 545 Loadout in Warzone

While the DG-58 LSW light machine gun is making a push, the SVA 545 offers better damage output, especially at mid-range. The SVA 545 offers the unique burst-fire ability that doubles your damage on the first two bullets fired out of the gun. This means you can keep the gun in full-auto mode, but tap your trigger quickly to only fire a couple of bullets at a time. This gives you the double damage bonus without having to use the rifle in semi-auto mode. I’ll be making full use of this ability and giving the SVA 545 even more damage in the loadout below.

  • Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor
  • Barrel: SVT Precision Barrel
  • Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
  • Stock: Mane V6 Stock
  • Magazine: 60 Round Mag
molten blackwall modification in warzone
The SVA 545 loadout in Warzone. Screenshot by The Escapist

For starters, the VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor and SVT Precision Barrel give the SVA 545 extra damage range and bullet velocity, making the rifle truly formidable at any range. The attachments also offer a bit of recoil control and stability at the cost of mobility.

Moving on, I have the Mane V6 Stock equipped to make the SVA 545 essentially a laser beam that doesn’t move much at all when firing. The loadout is wrapped up by the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic, which is terrific for mid and long-range gunfights, and the 60-round Mag.

Best Class For the SVA 545 in Warzone

To put a bow on your loadout, you need to equip the recommended perks and equipment for a long-range weapon in Warzone:

Secondary Weapon

  • A close weapon, such as the Striker-9 or HRM-9.

Perks

  • Perk 1: Double Time
  • Perk 2: Sleight of Hand
  • Perk 3: Tempered
  • Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

  • Lethal: Throwing Knife
  • Tactical: Smoke Grenade

And with that, your entire loadout for the SVA 545 is complete in Warzone and you’re ready to take on any enemy.

