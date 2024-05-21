Best TAC-50 Loadout in XDefiant

Whether you want hard-hitting shots or quick scopes, utilizing a TAC-50 loadout in XDefiant is the best way to get the COD sniping experience. I’ll go over which attachments you should equip to ensure that this rifle is as consistent as possible in each match.

XDefiant: Best TAC-50 Loadout

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Creating the best build for the TAC-50 is all about using speed attachments for snappy shots. Two of the most important additions will be the Lightweight barrel and the Quick Draw rear grip for that reason. Even the mag attachment will help with the overall speed and handling of the sniper. The only addition that will hurt speed is the scope, which is still essential. All the attachments for the TAC-50 loadout can be found below.

Barrel: Lightweight

Lightweight Rear Grip: Quick Draw

Quick Draw Stock: Padded

Padded Magazine: Quick Mag

Quick Mag Optic: Sniper Scope

For the best speed results, we want to use three different attachments. I typically opt for the Lightweight barrel, the Quick Draw rear grip, and the Padded stock. All of these will work in tandem to give the TAC-50 more mobility and far more ADS speed. At the end of the day, being able to aim faster than your opponent is paramount in XDefiant. Even for weapons like the MP5A2, Players who plan on quick scoping need to ensure that all of these are attached to the rifle.

The other two attachments are more like supporting pieces to the full build. The first is the Quick Mag in the fourth slot. Like so many other weapons in the game, the Quick Mag is super useful on the TAC-50. It has next to no negatives and you’ll never find yourself in a bad reload situation. Then you can add the Sniper Scope as well for the full quickscope effect. Otherwise, the optic is going to feel out of place and acquisition will be tougher.

That’s all there is to the best loadout for the TAC-50. Speed kills in this instance, and you’ll be aiming in lightning quick.

XDefiant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

