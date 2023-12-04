With a level cap of 25, World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discover has its very own unique meta. It can be tricky to figure out which the best classes are. In this guide, we’ll be covering which are the best classes for the tank role in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

Best Tank Classes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

1) Warrior

Warriors have always been top-tier tanks in WoW Classic, and that doesn’t change in Season of Discovery. You’ll find no better sword and board damage soaker than a Warrior. Even at level 25, they have access to plenty of skills that let them hold agro. They can even level and tank while in their DPS spec to deal a huge amount of damage without that much more risk of dying.

With cooldowns like Shieldwall reducing all damage taken by 75%, you’ll be well suited to tanking your way through anything the current raid will have to throw at you. Warriors also have a whole slew of really powerful debuffs like Thunder Clap and Sunder Armor that really make tanking a breeze for them.

2) Warlock

Warlocks are one of the classes that got some special treatment in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, with their Runes enabling them to tank. Usually constrained to purely the Damage role, it’s a huge change up for the class to be able to tank. The best part is they are extremely good at it, too. While the Warrior is still the top dog in the role, Warlocks aren’t actually that far behind.

Warlocks get huge AOE burst in their tank spec, which makes them really good at dealing with groups of mobs for both agro as well as damage. You’ll be able to tank very well in your Demonology Meta form, and it’s such a cool change of pace to get to play an entirely different role.

3 – Druid

Warriors and Warlocks are definitely a tier higher than the ‘ol bear form Druid tank, but they still have some great bulk to them and excellent utility. They won’t be the first choice for a tank in Raids, but with the current level cap of 25, they are one of the only tanks with reliable AOE, so they are currently in a good place. They’re doing very well in Dungeons and will likely do great at the level 25 Raid.

My only concern is that as the level cap rises in a few months, they may drop off quite a bit. That being said, they are still the third-best out of all the tanking classes in WoW Classic, and that’s still pretty good.

Those are the three best tanks in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. It’s yet to be seen if Blizzard decides to make many balance changes or introduce additional content at the current level 25 cap, but for now, these will be the most reliable tanks to try out.