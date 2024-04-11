Best Tapu Bulu Counters For Pokemon GO Raids: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Tapu Bulu is taking its turn in the Pokemon GO Spotlight following Tapu Koko and Tapu Fini in March. The Grass/Fairy-type Legendary may look tough, but following our guide will make these Pokemon GO Raids an absolute pushover. Here are the best Tapu Bulu Counters in Pokemon GO:
Tapu Bulu Weakness & Type Effectiveness
Being a Grass/Fairy type, Tapu Bulu is extremely vulnerable to Poison-type attacks. And Poison-type Pokemon are resistant to Grass, Fighting, Bug, and Fairy-type moves, which are the only moves Tapu Bulu uses. So, we can’t stress enough how important it is to bring Poison-type Pokemon to these raids.
|Pokemon
|Type
|Vulnerable To
|Strong Against
|Resistant To
Tapu Bulu
|Grass/Fairy
|Poison
Flying
Steel
Fire
Ice
|Water
Ground
Rock
Normal
Ice
Rock
Dark
Steel
Fighting
Dragon
Grass
Psychic
|Water
Electric
Grass
Ground
Fighting
Dark
While Flying and Fire types are okay choices against Tapu Bulu, you’ll want to stay away from Steel and Ice types. They may hit hard, but they are also hit harder by some of Tapu Bulu’s potential moves. Just to be safe, we recommend Poison-type Pokemon with strong Poison-type moves.
Best Tapu Bulu Counters in Pokemon GO
As stated above, Poison Pokemon are the way to go when taking on Tapu Bulu. The list below consists of mainly Poison-type Pokemon, and they are the top 10 creatures you should be using against these 5-star raids.
|Pokemon
|Moves
Mega Gengar
|Hex
Sludge Bomb
Nihilego
|Poison Jab
Sludge Bomb
Toxicroak
|Poison Jab
Sludge Bomb
Naganadel
|Poison Jab
Gunk Shot
Victreebel
|Acid
Sludge Bomb
Roserade
|Poison Jab
Sludge Bomb
Vileplume
|Acid
Sludge Bomb
Revavroom
|Poison Jab
Gunk Shot
Skuntank
|Poison Jab
Sludge Bomb
Muk
|Poison Jab
Gunk Shot
Seeing as Tapu Bulu is a pretty weak Legendary, we don’t foresee players needing more than two or three trainers to take it down. Just make sure all of your Pokemon are above 3,500 CP and have the necessary moves to deal optimal damage.
If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.