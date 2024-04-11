Best Tapu Bulu Counters For Pokemon GO Raids: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Tapu Bulu is taking its turn in the Pokemon GO Spotlight following Tapu Koko and Tapu Fini in March. The Grass/Fairy-type Legendary may look tough, but following our guide will make these Pokemon GO Raids an absolute pushover. Here are the best Tapu Bulu Counters in Pokemon GO:

Recommended Videos

Tapu Bulu Weakness & Type Effectiveness

Being a Grass/Fairy type, Tapu Bulu is extremely vulnerable to Poison-type attacks. And Poison-type Pokemon are resistant to Grass, Fighting, Bug, and Fairy-type moves, which are the only moves Tapu Bulu uses. So, we can’t stress enough how important it is to bring Poison-type Pokemon to these raids.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Tapu Bulu Grass/Fairy Poison

Flying

Steel

Fire

Ice Water

Ground

Rock

Normal

Ice

Rock

Dark

Steel

Fighting

Dragon

Grass

Psychic Water

Electric

Grass

Ground

Fighting

Dark

While Flying and Fire types are okay choices against Tapu Bulu, you’ll want to stay away from Steel and Ice types. They may hit hard, but they are also hit harder by some of Tapu Bulu’s potential moves. Just to be safe, we recommend Poison-type Pokemon with strong Poison-type moves.

Best Tapu Bulu Counters in Pokemon GO

As stated above, Poison Pokemon are the way to go when taking on Tapu Bulu. The list below consists of mainly Poison-type Pokemon, and they are the top 10 creatures you should be using against these 5-star raids.

Pokemon Moves

Mega Gengar Hex

Sludge Bomb

Nihilego Poison Jab

Sludge Bomb

Toxicroak Poison Jab

Sludge Bomb

Naganadel Poison Jab

Gunk Shot

Victreebel Acid

Sludge Bomb

Roserade Poison Jab

Sludge Bomb

Vileplume Acid

Sludge Bomb

Revavroom Poison Jab

Gunk Shot

Skuntank Poison Jab

Sludge Bomb

Muk Poison Jab

Gunk Shot

Seeing as Tapu Bulu is a pretty weak Legendary, we don’t foresee players needing more than two or three trainers to take it down. Just make sure all of your Pokemon are above 3,500 CP and have the necessary moves to deal optimal damage.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more