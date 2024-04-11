Category:
Video Games
Best Tapu Bulu Counters For Pokemon GO Raids: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Zackerie Fairfax
Published: Apr 11, 2024
Tapu Bulu is taking its turn in the Pokemon GO Spotlight following Tapu Koko and Tapu Fini in March. The Grass/Fairy-type Legendary may look tough, but following our guide will make these Pokemon GO Raids an absolute pushover. Here are the best Tapu Bulu Counters in Pokemon GO:

Tapu Bulu Weakness & Type Effectiveness

Being a Grass/Fairy type, Tapu Bulu is extremely vulnerable to Poison-type attacks. And Poison-type Pokemon are resistant to Grass, Fighting, Bug, and Fairy-type moves, which are the only moves Tapu Bulu uses. So, we can’t stress enough how important it is to bring Poison-type Pokemon to these raids.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToStrong AgainstResistant To
tapu-bulu
Tapu Bulu		Grass/FairyPoison
Flying
Steel
Fire
Ice		Water
Ground
Rock
Normal
Ice
Rock
Dark
Steel
Fighting
Dragon
Grass
Psychic		Water
Electric
Grass
Ground
Fighting
Dark

While Flying and Fire types are okay choices against Tapu Bulu, you’ll want to stay away from Steel and Ice types. They may hit hard, but they are also hit harder by some of Tapu Bulu’s potential moves. Just to be safe, we recommend Poison-type Pokemon with strong Poison-type moves.

Best Tapu Bulu Counters in Pokemon GO

As stated above, Poison Pokemon are the way to go when taking on Tapu Bulu. The list below consists of mainly Poison-type Pokemon, and they are the top 10 creatures you should be using against these 5-star raids.

PokemonMoves
shiny mega gengar
Mega Gengar		Hex
Sludge Bomb
nihilego
Nihilego		Poison Jab
Sludge Bomb
toxicroak
Toxicroak		Poison Jab
Sludge Bomb
naganadel
Naganadel		Poison Jab
Gunk Shot
victreebel
Victreebel		Acid
Sludge Bomb
roserade
Roserade		Poison Jab
Sludge Bomb
vileplume
Vileplume		Acid
Sludge Bomb
Revavroom
Revavroom		Poison Jab
Gunk Shot
skuntank shiny
Skuntank		Poison Jab
Sludge Bomb
muk
Muk		Poison Jab
Gunk Shot

Seeing as Tapu Bulu is a pretty weak Legendary, we don’t foresee players needing more than two or three trainers to take it down. Just make sure all of your Pokemon are above 3,500 CP and have the necessary moves to deal optimal damage.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

Pokemon
pokemon GO
Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].