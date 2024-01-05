Best Toppings Build for Linzer Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom

During the “Holiday Express” event in Cookie Run: Kingdom, you may very well have gotten the wonderful mystery writer Linzer Cookie. In this guide, I’m going to break down the best toppings build you can choose for Linzer Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom, so you can get the most use possible out of her.

Who Is Linzer Cookie?

There are a few things you’ll want to keep in mind for making the best Linzer Cookie build in Cookie Run: Kingdom. Firstly, she’s an Epic Support character who takes space at the rear of your team. While Epic cookies are great, she’s someone you’re most likely to use in World Exploration or the Trial Grounds rather than the Arena. As such, your mileage may vary in terms of just how much you’ll want to use her.

In terms of her ability in Cookie Run: Kingdom, Linzer Cookie uses “The Culprit… is YOU!,” which has a long base cooldown of 16 seconds. The power causes her to gain Deduction stacks instead of using regular attacks while also increasing the CRIT% of her allies. Additionally, she applies a debuff to the enemy with the highest ATK that hurts the target and does area of effect damage. This debuff can lower that targets DEF and increase CRIT for allies. This works even on enemies with immunity to debuffs.

That means Linzer Cookie can do some pretty significant damage while providing support that really debuffs enemies while enhancing her allies. As such, while she doesn’t seem to be in the meta for Cookie Run: Kingdom quite yet, she’s quite formidable.

The Best Toppings for a Great Linzer Cookie Build in Cookie Run: Kingdom

The best toppings for Linzer Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom are those that play to her ability to debuff. As the cooldown for her ability is fairly long and it’s a pretty formidable power, giving her five Swift Chocolate is definitely what I’d recommend. Alternatively, you might also want to use Linzer Cookie more as an attacked, in which case you’d want to go with Searing Rasberries, which will enhance her ATK.

In terms of just what substats you want to target, I’d recommend ATK SPD. In general, that’s going to help you do more damage and get Linzer Cookie working the best she can. If you can find one that increases CRIT%, that’s also great!

How to Get Linzer Cookie

Originally, Linzer Cookie was obtainable via the Board of Mysteries, which was part of the Holiday Express event in Cookie Run: Kingdom. However, that recently wrapped up, and it’s unclear when the next chance to get her through such a story will be.

Luckily, at the time of writing, the mystery writer is available through the game’s gacha system. Her odds are pretty low, though. Currently, my game shows her as having a 0.037% probability for getting her outright and a 0.212% probability of getting 1-3 of her Soulstones in the regular Cookie Gacha. She’s even lower in the Featured Cookie draw at 0.019% and 0.107% for the same outcomes.

And that’s what you need to know about the best toppings for Linzer Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom. If you want more, check out how to play the game on PC. Otherwise, Cookie Run: Kingdom is available now on mobile.