Cookie Run: Kingdom is one of the most popular gacha games around, and you may be wondering if you can play it on PC, or if it’s exclusive to mobile. Here’s what you need to know.

Is Cookie Run: Kingdom on PC?

The short answer is that, technically, Cookie Run: Kingdom isn’t available on PC, but in practicality, it’s very easy to play the game on your computer, as there are a ton of different resources dedicated to making that possible, which I’ll outline below. All of the methods I’m about to list will also let you use the same account you’re using on your phone.

How to Play Cookie Run: Kingdom on PC

The easiest way to play Cookie Run: Kingdom on PC is the browser version available through now.gg. By all accounts, it’s totally safe to use the site. However, it’s worth keeping in mind that you need to log out if you’re playing the game on a public computer before leaving, as otherwise your account will still be logged in. It’s also not my favorite way to play, as I find it stutters more than I’d like. I also don’t much like the ad experience on the site.

The alternatives for playing Cookie Run: Kingdom on PC require a bit more legwork. One of the easiest ways to emulate mobile games on PC is by using BlueStacks, which is from the makers of now.gg. It can take a bit of finagling, and you may need to change some settings in your BIOS, but overall, it’s not that hard to do, and provided you follow the directions carefully and don’t just start switching things off at random, safe.

If neither of those work for you, you can also download the beta version of Google Play Games. While it doesn’t have everything, the program does let you play Cookie Run: Kingdom on PC. Like with BlueStacks, there are some steps you may have to take to make it work properly, though. Still, I found it really easy to do.

In terms of those three options, I recommend just going to now.gg to play the game on PC if you’re not near your regular computer. However, if you’re near your regular computer, it’s probably worth it to set up Google Play Games or BlueStacks, since I find the performance is better.

