Best Way to Farm Treasure Goblins in Diablo 4 March of the Goblins

The March of the Goblins brings more Treasure Goblins than usual to Diablo 4, but it can still be tough to find them around Sanctuary. This guide will cover the best way to farm them so you can start stacking all your Treasure Bags.

Diablo 4: How to Farm Treasure Goblins in March of the Goblins

Complete Nightmare Dungeons with the Extra Shrine affix for the best chance of farming Treasure Goblins. While the March of the Goblins event is active, Greed Shrines will have a chance to spawn the goblins upon activation. As always, Greed means tons of gold spawns from killing enemies. However, the March of the Goblins ties enemy kills with the Greed Shrine directly to goblin spawns. That means you want as many monsters around you as possible while the gold is spilling.

When you use a Nightmare Sigil with the Extra Shrine affix, you will typically find at least one Greed Shrine. If you get lucky, you can find a few at a time, but it’s not always a guarantee. For the best results, I went into the Extra Shrines dungeons with a friend so we could activate the shrines at the same time. With some additional luck or an event that pops up, you can easily find around 10 Treasure Goblins from a single shrine. Of course, you get to take all 10 bags that drop with them.

Even outside of the Nightmare Dungeons, you can find shrines all over Sanctuary. I recommend running through Helltides so you can kill demons with one stone. As you gallop around the zone, you should be able to find a few different Greed Shrines and Helltides, ensuring there are tons of enemies to kill in the immediate vicinity. Meanwhile, you can collect Aberrant Cinders or Baleful Hearts as you participate in the March.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

