March of the Goblin art in Diablo 4.
Screenshot by The Escapist.
Category:
Guides
Video Games

March of the Goblins in Diablo 4, Explained

True Loot Goblins.
Image of Dan Wenerowicz
Dan Wenerowicz
|
Published: Jun 7, 2024 12:41 am

There has been a full year since the release of Diablo 4 and the March of the Goblins has begun to celebrate the Anniversary event. To ensure you get as much loot as possible, this guide will explain what the event brings to the game.

Recommended Videos

How March of the Goblins Works in Diablo 4

Treasure Goblins in Diablo 4.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

The March of the Goblins increases Treasure Goblins spawns around Sanctuary and they all drop additional Treasure Bags as loot. Along with the Goblins, you should expect far more Greed Shrines on the map. With the best of luck, there will be groups of the loot stealers around the shrine that make for the best odds of treasure drops. You can expect to find them all from June 6 to June 13. If you’re trying to earn all the Anniversary Gifts as well, they line up perfectly.

As you search for Treasure Goblins during the event, the crown jewel is the Greater Treasure Bag. Every Goblin will drop a Rare Treasure Bag by default but they can be lower than 925 and typically have one Legendary item. The Greater Treasure Bag has much better item power and more Legendaries will appear as a reward. Of course, getting the Greater version is going to take a lot more luck. Keep an eye out for those Greed Shrines for the best chances.

Related: How to Unlock Masterworking in Diablo 4

Along with the March of the Goblins event, the Mother’s Blessing has returned for the same duration. To celebrate the Anniversary of Diablo 4, players can use a 25% XP boost along with a 50% Gold boost. Mixed with the Greed Shrines, there are tons of opportunities to get your Gold reserves up so the late game isn’t as expensive. I recommend running Helltides to make the most of all the March of the Goblins bonuses before we reach the end of June.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Post Tag:
Diablo IV
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Diablo 4: How to Use the Mother’s Blessing XP Boost
Mother's Blessing Lilith in Diablo 4.
Mother's Blessing Lilith in Diablo 4.
Mother's Blessing Lilith in Diablo 4.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Diablo 4: How to Use the Mother’s Blessing XP Boost
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Jun 7, 2024
Read Article Will There Be Vanderpump Rules Season 12? Answered
Vanderpump Rules Cast Photo showing three cast members in a heated conversation
Vanderpump Rules Cast Photo showing three cast members in a heated conversation
Vanderpump Rules Cast Photo showing three cast members in a heated conversation
Category: Guides
Guides
Will There Be Vanderpump Rules Season 12? Answered
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Jun 7, 2024
Read Article Destiny 2 The Riposte God Roll – PvP & PvE
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Destiny 2 The Riposte God Roll – PvP & PvE
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Jun 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Diablo 4: How to Use the Mother’s Blessing XP Boost
Mother's Blessing Lilith in Diablo 4.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Diablo 4: How to Use the Mother’s Blessing XP Boost
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Jun 7, 2024
Read Article Will There Be Vanderpump Rules Season 12? Answered
Vanderpump Rules Cast Photo showing three cast members in a heated conversation
Category: Guides
Guides
Will There Be Vanderpump Rules Season 12? Answered
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Jun 7, 2024
Read Article Destiny 2 The Riposte God Roll – PvP & PvE
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Destiny 2 The Riposte God Roll – PvP & PvE
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Jun 7, 2024
Author
Dan Wenerowicz
Dan has been writing gaming guides, features and news for four years after graduating with a BA in writing. You can find him endlessly covering COD, Diablo 4, and any major releases. Otherwise he's cooking up another opinion piece.