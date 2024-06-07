March of the Goblins in Diablo 4, Explained

There has been a full year since the release of Diablo 4 and the March of the Goblins has begun to celebrate the Anniversary event. To ensure you get as much loot as possible, this guide will explain what the event brings to the game.

How March of the Goblins Works in Diablo 4

Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

The March of the Goblins increases Treasure Goblins spawns around Sanctuary and they all drop additional Treasure Bags as loot. Along with the Goblins, you should expect far more Greed Shrines on the map. With the best of luck, there will be groups of the loot stealers around the shrine that make for the best odds of treasure drops. You can expect to find them all from June 6 to June 13. If you’re trying to earn all the Anniversary Gifts as well, they line up perfectly.

As you search for Treasure Goblins during the event, the crown jewel is the Greater Treasure Bag. Every Goblin will drop a Rare Treasure Bag by default but they can be lower than 925 and typically have one Legendary item. The Greater Treasure Bag has much better item power and more Legendaries will appear as a reward. Of course, getting the Greater version is going to take a lot more luck. Keep an eye out for those Greed Shrines for the best chances.

Along with the March of the Goblins event, the Mother’s Blessing has returned for the same duration. To celebrate the Anniversary of Diablo 4, players can use a 25% XP boost along with a 50% Gold boost. Mixed with the Greed Shrines, there are tons of opportunities to get your Gold reserves up so the late game isn’t as expensive. I recommend running Helltides to make the most of all the March of the Goblins bonuses before we reach the end of June.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

