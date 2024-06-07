How to Claim Anniversary Gifts in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 has been out for a full year and that means an Anniversary event full of gifts has arrived in Sanctuary. To help you get the cosmetics you deserve, I’ll cover how you can claim the new items for free.

Diablo 4: How to Claim Anniversary Gifts

Open the shop tab between June 6 and June 13 to claim free Anniversary Gift cosmetics on a daily basis. The rewards will remain in the shop until June 20, so you have a bit of time to get your hands on the items. However, they won’t appear in the shop all at once. June 6 brings the first gift in the form of The Nightmare horse, but it’s the only one that day. Afterwards, a new gift will enter the shop each day until June 13. New Anniversary Gifts will arrive in the shop tab around 3 pm ET while the event is live.

You can expect items to be things like horse cosmetics and weapons. Once the event is over, there will be an additional week to claim all the cosmetics, but new ones won’t be added. And unless there Blizzard makes a huge change, these cosmetics won’t appear again for the foreseeable future, so make sure to claim your Anniversary Gifts before they disappear.

While the gifts are rotating, there are some in-game events you can take advantage of as well. The Mother’s Blessing XP boost will be live which provides a stackable benefit. Meanwhile, the March of the Goblins brings Loot Goblins in droves to Sanctuary. After you claim your gifts for the day, you can head right into the action and start collecting even more loot or Stygian Stones than before. Season 4 was titled Loot Reborn for a reason.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

