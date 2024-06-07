Anniversary gift horse in Diablo 4.
Screenshot by The Escapist.
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Claim Anniversary Gifts in Diablo 4

Don't look a gift horse in the mouth.
Image of Dan Wenerowicz
Dan Wenerowicz
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 08:05 pm

Diablo 4 has been out for a full year and that means an Anniversary event full of gifts has arrived in Sanctuary. To help you get the cosmetics you deserve, I’ll cover how you can claim the new items for free.

Recommended Videos

Diablo 4: How to Claim Anniversary Gifts

The Nightmare horse in Diablo 4.
Screenshot by The Escapist.

Open the shop tab between June 6 and June 13 to claim free Anniversary Gift cosmetics on a daily basis. The rewards will remain in the shop until June 20, so you have a bit of time to get your hands on the items. However, they won’t appear in the shop all at once. June 6 brings the first gift in the form of The Nightmare horse, but it’s the only one that day. Afterwards, a new gift will enter the shop each day until June 13. New Anniversary Gifts will arrive in the shop tab around 3 pm ET while the event is live.

You can expect items to be things like horse cosmetics and weapons. Once the event is over, there will be an additional week to claim all the cosmetics, but new ones won’t be added. And unless there Blizzard makes a huge change, these cosmetics won’t appear again for the foreseeable future, so make sure to claim your Anniversary Gifts before they disappear.

Related: How to Extract Aspects in Diablo 4 Season 4

While the gifts are rotating, there are some in-game events you can take advantage of as well. The Mother’s Blessing XP boost will be live which provides a stackable benefit. Meanwhile, the March of the Goblins brings Loot Goblins in droves to Sanctuary. After you claim your gifts for the day, you can head right into the action and start collecting even more loot or Stygian Stones than before. Season 4 was titled Loot Reborn for a reason.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Post Tag:
Diablo IV
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article All Patch Notes For Hogwarts Legacy Summer 2024 Update
Hogwarts Legacy, a student holding up a wand while the shop owner watches.
Hogwarts Legacy, a student holding up a wand while the shop owner watches.
Hogwarts Legacy, a student holding up a wand while the shop owner watches.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Patch Notes For Hogwarts Legacy Summer 2024 Update
Escapist Staff Escapist Staff Jun 6, 2024
Read Article What Is a DMR in MW3? Answered
Season 4 art in Modern Warfare 3.
Season 4 art in Modern Warfare 3.
Season 4 art in Modern Warfare 3.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
What Is a DMR in MW3? Answered
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Jun 6, 2024
Read Article Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree File Size & Pre-Load Date
elden ring mesmer
elden ring mesmer
elden ring mesmer
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree File Size & Pre-Load Date
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Jun 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Patch Notes For Hogwarts Legacy Summer 2024 Update
Hogwarts Legacy, a student holding up a wand while the shop owner watches.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Patch Notes For Hogwarts Legacy Summer 2024 Update
Escapist Staff Escapist Staff Jun 6, 2024
Read Article What Is a DMR in MW3? Answered
Season 4 art in Modern Warfare 3.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
What Is a DMR in MW3? Answered
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Jun 6, 2024
Read Article Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree File Size & Pre-Load Date
elden ring mesmer
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree File Size & Pre-Load Date
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Jun 6, 2024
Author
Dan Wenerowicz
Dan has been writing gaming guides, features and news for four years after graduating with a BA in writing. You can find him endlessly covering COD, Diablo 4, and any major releases. Otherwise he's cooking up another opinion piece.