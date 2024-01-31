If you want to become the Hero of Hawaii, then you’ll need some deep pockets to pay for the necessary equipment. Here are some of the best ways to farm money in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Best Ways to Farm Money in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Become the Sujimon Champion

While the Sujimon League may seem like a ridiculous distraction at first, the deeper you get into what might be one of the best minigames the Like a Dragon franchise has yet to offer, you realize it’s one of the best ways to generate a ton of cash. The going may be slow when you start, but the higher you rise the ranks, you’ll begin earning hundreds and even thousands of dollars in reward money. What you’ll want to do is progress to the point where you’re able to handily trounce the Platinum League trainers; given that they tend to respawn after every few battles, you can effectively run a loop circuit.

If you want to simplify the process even further, then I advise simply participating in the Sujimon League Stadium battles. While your Sujimon may not grow in XP, you’ll still be rewarded with Gacha Tickets and cash rewards. Once you’ve managed to develop a strong enough team, you can farm this option endlessly for an easy source of money.

Use Your Smackdown

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth includes one of my favorite features in an RPG: The Smackdown. When your party starts hitting the Lvl. 20 benchmark, you’ll notice that certain groups of enemies are now marked with a blue indicator rather than red or purple. This means that they’re roughly ten levels below your team, and if you fight them, you’ll be able to activate Ichiban’s Smackdown ability, which instantly destroys them in a single move and wraps up the fight. Effectively, you gain all the benefits of the combat without having to waste your time with all the inputs or animations.

Now granted, given that most of your Smackdown opponents will be significantly lower level than Ichiban and his friends, you won’t make a ton of cash per every individual fight. However, running through some of the easier areas of Hawaii and stringing together several Smackdown encounters one after the other will result in an easy way to gain plenty of dollars. Just have some patience and appreciate the fact that Infinite Wealth manages to make the combat grind significantly more bearable than other RPGs.

Sell Your Unused Equipment

If you’re not using it and you’re not crafting with it, then just sell it. While many players may be loathe to part with some of the weapons and armor, given the effort they may have gone to to unlock them, I highly recommend parting with some of the gear sitting in your inventory, taking up space. Odds are, you won’t be touching them again unless they factor into a crafting recipe that you’re saving up to complete. Just check in with Julie first if you’re not certain whether a particular piece of equipment is needed to make something even stronger.

On the topic of selling stuff, you should also make a habit of checking out the local Pawn Shops. During your time running around both Hawaii and Japan, you’ll no doubt acquire plenty of items from off the streets and through side-quests that serve no purpose beyond being sold for some extra change. While items like paper plates and cigarette butts obviously won’t bring in the bacon, a single Platinum Plate fetches $1,000 when pawned off. Gather up a few of those valuable items, many of which can be obtained through the Sujimon League or Dondoko Island, and you’ll be able to generate a healthy cash injection whenever you please.

Invest in Dondoko Island

Speaking of which, Dondoko Island is hands down the best way to passively generate a veritable fortune in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Taking the time to clean up, maintain and rebuild the vacation resort will result in all kinds of people stopping by for some relaxation and down time. The more stars you manage to acquire, the more your guests will spend when they come to visit. Thus, if you dedicate a good amount of time to fixing everything up and making it look welcoming, the throngs of visitors will fork over plenty of cash.

In terms of time investment and effort, there’s really no more efficient way to farm money in Infinite Wealth. To speed up the process, I recommend fishing as one of the best activities, especially when you start bringing in creatures like golden and silver Sharks, which can be sold for more Dondoko Bucks than you’d expect. You can also find gold and silver variants of plants and insects, so you should always be swiping and selling if you want a more active hand in building your cash reserves. Oh, and make sure to sell your buildings, especially Love Shacks – those are always a good investment.

