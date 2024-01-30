Video Games

How to Change Jobs in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Ichiban and friends from Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth on the beach with super soakers.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth lets you switch your characters’ jobs, which are, essentially, classes. But unlike some RPGs, the method for switching up classes isn’t so obvious. Here’s how to change jobs in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Four characters standing next to each other, two dressed in Hawaiian shirts. This image is part of an article about how to change jobs in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Some RPGs – which is basically what Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is – let you choose your class, and you’re stuck with it. Others let you multiclass or even respec to get an all-new class. Infinite Wealth is different in that it initially assigns you your class, and during Chapter 1, changes them for you, with Ichiban ending up as a “Hero.” All the other characters have default classes, referred to as “jobs.”

You do get to change your job, but that doesn’t happen until Chapter 5, which is likely to be a good ten hours or so into the game, maybe more. Partway through that chapter, the main questline will take you to Alo-Happy Tours in Waikiki, where you can unlock the Aquanaut job.

From then on, you can visit any Alo-Happy locations in Hawaii (and Yokohama when you get to return there) to change your job. Use a changing room in any location, and you can change jobs for Ichiban and his crew. Simple, right?

A map showing the location of Alo-Happy Tours' first location in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. This image is part of an article about how to change jobs in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Well, not quite because there’s a snag, other than the game making you wait till Chapter 5. You have to unlock the jobs at Alo-Happy first. This requires two things – cash and a personality level that meets that job’s requirements. For example, to get the Desperado job, you need level 5 style. Also, some jobs can only be used by certain characters. You can have as many jobs unlocked as you want, but you’ll still have to head back to Alo-Happy to change each character’s job.

That’s how to change jobs in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

