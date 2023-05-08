Best Weapons for Baizhu in Genshin Impact

After a long, long wait, Baizhu finally joins the playable roster of Genshin Impact. The owner of Bubu Pharmacy and guardian of little Changsheng is available to pull on the latest limited character banner, delivering a great Dendro kit featuring healing and shielding befitting a doctor. If you’ve been lucky enough to pull Baizhu in Genshin Impact, you’ll need to know the best weapons to take advantage of his skills.

Best Equipment to Use With Baizhu in Genshin Impact

Equipping the right weaponry is a key part of building characters in Genshin Impact because they’re such integral parts of a character’s ability to output damage, elemental burst, or support. Baizhu fits best into a Bloom or Hyperbloom team as a strong support option that can assist with Dendro application, so his best weapons are those that help scale his usefulness as a support.

As usual, his dedicated 5-star weapon, Jadefall’s Splendor, is available on the weapon banner alongside him and is the best in-slot weapon for Baizhu if you can get it.

If you don’t want to spend the extra, don’t worry. It’s really not necessary, as there is an excellent 4-star option you can slot in to take its place.

The Prototype Amber is the best 4-star weapon that you can use with Baizhu. It has everything you need to to scale his capabilities. For Baizhu’s support role, stacking as much HP as possible is the goal, with elemental mastery and energy recharge being good secondary stats. Baizhu’s maximum HP scales up his healing and shielding abilities.

The Prototype Amber adds a massive HP% increase, which helps build up his total health pool while also triggering energy regeneration and additional team healing when using his elemental burst. This makes it an incredibly valuable weapon to obtain and invest in leveling up if you’re going to be using Baizhu. Pair it with a full Deepwood artifact set that adds even more HP and you’ll really be setting your team up to receive the maximum possible benefit from Doctor Baizhu’s support.

That covers it for the best weapons to use with Baizhu in Genshin Impact. The trick is to stack as much HP as possible on him, and he’ll make a swell addition to your team. Hopefully you have good luck trying to pull him and just as much luck with his weapon and artifacts!