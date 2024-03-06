Best Weapons for Each Party Member in FF7 Rebirth

Whether it be hitting hard or lighting enemies on fire from a safe distance, weapons are the key component for battle in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth. Each character has many weapons, but picking the right ones doesn’t need to be a grueling process.

There are seven weapon options for each playable character in FF7 Rebirth. Each one has a unique ability and stats that are geared more favorably towards Attack, Magic Attack, or has a balance between the two. While choosing a weapon ultimately comes down to play style, some weapons have more useful abilities that players should take advantage of. Choosing these weapons came down to their special ability and how fast players could get them in the game.

Best Weapons for Cloud in FF7 Rebirth

There are a few great choices for Cloud in terms of the swords players can find in FF7 Rebirth. And while I would love to stick with the Buster Sword for the entire game for sentimental reasons, sticking to the famous sword will not get anyone anywhere.

One of the best swords for Cloud, if players want to stress a more magic approach, is the Rune Blade. It does not have a strong base Attack stat, but it does have a strong base Magic Attack stat. Its Weapon Ability isn’t necessarily limited to just magic attacks. The ability utilizes Cloud’s ability to change attack modes by dealing with a massive attack whenever the modes are switched. When the attack connects, the ATB gauge fills. FF7 Rebirth stresses the use of Synergy Abilities, which require the use of the ATB gauge. The ability counteracts the low-base Attack stat with its heavy strikes so long as the player keeps switching attack modes.

The best offense-geared weapon for Cloud is the Sleek Saber. It has some of the highest Attack stats in the game and can be grabbed at the beginning in the Grasslands. The Weapon Ability will imbue the sword with fire and lightning while hitting an enemy. Players can use the ability while in the air, making the flying monsters easier to deal with. It has a low Magic Attack stat, but players will be able to add Magic Attack Power +20 Weapon Skill to the sword in the Materia Editing Menu should players still want to keep Cloud as a more versatile role in the party.

Best Weapons for Barrett in FF7 Rebirth

While most of Barrett’s weapons stress the ability to send enemies flying, I’ve found that any enemy in the air is just a pain, especially with no jump button.

One of the better weapons for Barrett is the Hi-Caliber Rifle, and thankfully, players will be able to grab this one quickly in the Grasslands. The Weapon Ability allows players to load unique bullets that increase the chance to Stagger enemies and power up Barrett’s attacks. The proficiency bonus is firing 20 bullets. Staggering enemies allows for more damage to be dealt with and brings flyers down to the ground so that other party members can easily get to them.

Another great weapon for Barret is the Battle Cry. This one is a late-game weapon but will be extremely helpful for those last bosses and end-game content. The Weapon Ability, when activated, will significantly increase the ATB charge rate for a period of time. Unleashing Abilities with the ATB gauge will stack Synergy Charges, which means activating those big damage-dealing Synergy Abilities is much faster.

Best Weapons for Tifa in FF7 Rebirth

The default weapon for Tifa, the Leather Gloves, is not a horrible weapon, but I would recommend finding another weapon for her as soon as you can.

A great weapon for Tifa is the Slyph Gloves. These gloves allow her to either knock enemies into the air or, better yet, bring them crashing down with a wind attack. This Weapon Ability can be used while airborne and makes getting access to flying enemies that much easier. It is the better version of the Leather Gloves ability.

Another weapon for Tifa is the Kaiser Knuckles, which can be found on the Shinra-8 ferry. These emphasize offense and give Tifa a 50% chance to enter battle with Unbridled Strength activated. The Weapon Ability is to be used with other attacks to Pressure enemies, which ups the chances of Stagger more effectively.

Best Weapons for Aerith in FF7 Rebirth

Aerith is the heavy magic user of the group, which makes her weapons different from the rest of the group in terms of stats and abilities.

One of the earlier weapons players can get for Aerith, and that has one of the best Weapon Abilities, is the Empress’s Scepter. The ability will create a ward that grants invincibility while casting spells, and it strengthens Aerith’s basic attacks. This is incredibly useful for when Aerith is pretty squishy in the beginning, and you need her to be safe while healing everyone else. Plus, it gives her a boost in attack so she can do more in between those heals.

The best weapon for Aerith is the Wizard’s Rod, which players will want to use for the rest of the game. The Weapon Ability creates a magical shield that keeps enemies away and stops projectiles. The best part about this weapon is the amount of Materia links it has to really beef Aerith up while also making her a reliable healer. Equip her with the double element Materia linked with Magic Efficiency or Elemental while also equipping a healing Materia with Auto-Cast and she becomes one of the most important members of the team.

Best Weapons for Red XIII in FF7 Rebirth

Most of Red XIII’s collars have Weapon Abilities revolving around Vengeance Mode, Red XIII’s ability to increase his damage and speed, so picking the most useful ability is key.

One of the best mid-game collars players can find for Red XIII is the Silver Collar. The Weapon Ability will release ice shards that hit the enemy whenever Red XIII is hit. It will also charge the Vengeance Mode gauge when a counterstrike lands. Combine this with the Vengeance Gauge Charge Rate Up Weapon Skill, and players will be spamming the Vengeance Mode.

The next best collar for Red XIII is the Amethyst Collar. The Weapon Ability will use the Vengeance Mode gauge to cast Haste on the entire party, which doubles everyone’s ATB speed and increases combat speed. This makes Red XIII take a more supportive role in the party, but it has a high Magic Attack stat with two Materia links that will give players some wiggle room for spells and abilities.

Best Weapons for Yuffie in FF7 Rebirth

Yuffie can do close combat, range, and, of course, utilize her beloved Materia. Yuffie doesn’t join the party until the second half of the game, so most of her weapons will be found relatively quickly.

If players want to deal a large amount of damage to as many enemies as possible, then the weapon of choice is the Crescent Sickle. The Weapon Ability lets shuriken fly across the battlefield, knocking down every enemy they touch. This ability can be used when airborne as well. It has a high Magic Attack stat with five Materia slots, four of which are linked.

For those who prefer close combat, the best weapon for Yuffie is the Twin Viper. The Weapon Ability will create a gust of wind that damages nearby enemies and pulls them closer. It has a very high Attack stat, but the trade-off is there is only one Materia slot.

Best Weapons for Cait Sith in FF7 Rebirth

Cait Sith is the last to join the party in FF7 Rebirth. He and his moogle will cause a little chaos on the battlefield with his cooky Weapon Abilities for each of his weapons.

One of the best weapons for Caith Sith is the Golden Megaphone. The Weapon Ability sends the Moogle to deliver a fistful of pain, which gives an increased Stagger damage bonus. It is one of the more reliable abilities that Cait Sith will have access to.

Another great weapon for Caith Sith is the Gjallarhorn. This weapon can call upon the goddess of fortune to temporarily increase allies’ critical hit rate. It’s a great support weapon for Cait Sith that will help the party land those big hits.

