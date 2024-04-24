Best WSP-9 Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play Season 3

In a recent update, the WSP Swarm was banned from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Ranked Play. If you want to replace the WSP Swarm with another SMG, look no further than its brother, the WSP-9. Here is the best WSP-9 loadout in MW3 Ranked Play.

Best WSP-9 Loadout in Ranked Play

The WSP-9 shoots much slower but packs a stronger kick compared to the WSP Swarm. It features roughly the same mobility, but thanks to the slower fire rate, it also has better accuracy. We’ll be taking advantage of these strengths to make the best possible WSP-9 loadout for Ranked.

Barrel : WSP Ortac Long Barrel

: WSP Ortac Long Barrel Optic : MK. 3 Reflector

: MK. 3 Reflector Stock : WSP Classics Factory Stock

: WSP Classics Factory Stock Underbarrel : DR-6 Handstop

: DR-6 Handstop Rear Grip: Marauder Grip

The WSP-9 loadout in Ranked Play. Screenshot by The Escapist

My chosen barrel for the WSP-9 is the WSP Ortac Long Barrel, which restricts the use of a muzzle. However, thanks to the increased accuracy, damage range, and bullet velocity of the barrel, a muzzle isn’t really required for the loadout. Following the barrel, I have the WSP Classics Factory Stock and Marauder Grip equipped, both of which improve recoil control and aiming stability.

For mobility purposes, the DR-6 Handstop is all you need. The underbarrel boosts aim down sight speed, sprint-to-fire time, and movement speed, giving you terrific handling with the WSP-9. The final attachment on the loadout is an optic, the MK. 3 Reflector. You’re free to use another red dot sight of you’re choosing, of course, but the Reflector is the pick for most competitive players.

Best Class for the WSP-9 in MW3 Ranked Play

Wrapping things up, you can equip all of the recommended class items for an SMG in Ranked Play, which are viewable below:

Vest

Infantry Vest

Perks

Gloves : Assault Gloves

: Assault Gloves Boots : Lightweight Boots/Covert Sneakers

: Lightweight Boots/Covert Sneakers Gear: EOD Padding

Equipment

Lethal : Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade

: Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade/Smoke Grenade

Field Upgrade

Trophy System/Dead Silence

Once that’s done, you’re ready to take your WSP-9 loadout into MW3 Ranked Play. While it won’t be as dominant as the WSP Swarm, the WSP-9 can be a surprisingly effective weapon for aggressive players.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

