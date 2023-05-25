Best Yae Miko Build in Genshin Impact

We have another chance to pick up Raiden Shogun’s favorite person, Yae Miko, in the latest Character Event Banner of Genshin Impact. A new character can fundamentally change the way you play, and 5-star characters are often the most impactful. In this guide, I’ll take a look at how to maximize that impact with the best build for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact.

First, though, with the prevalence of the Dendro element in the current meta, Electro characters like Yae Miko that have strong synergy with Dendro are in high demand. If you’re looking for the best team comps to use her in, our guide is available here.

Best Way to Build Yae Miko in Genshin Impact

Yae Miko is a very flexible character when it comes to building her. A lot of weapons and Artifact sets work well with her kit, making her a great choice for all players, whether you have limited options or are a baller whale out with all the 5-star weapons and Artifacts.

Weapons

Best 5-Star Weapon: Kagura’s Verity

For those of you who have her signature 5-star weapon, Kagura’s Verity, this is the best in-slot for Yae Miko. The damage % increase scales every attack % increase you get on Artifacts, making for a very strong damage boost. Alternative 5-star weapons include A Thousand Floating Dreams if you’re using Yae Miko in a Dendro team or Skyward Atlas as a generally strong stat stick.

Best 4-Star Weapon: The Widsith

The Widsith is an amazing 4-star weapon for Yae Miko. When the buff rolls damage % at refinement level 5, it can even outpace Kagura’s Verity, which is pretty wild for a 4-star weapon.

An alternative is The Solar Pearl which is on the same level as the Widsith. Simply add some normal attacks with Yae Miko into your rotation to trigger the passive, and then it’s a great choice too. Oathsworn Eye at refinement level 5 and Wandering Evenstar are also viable choices, but neither is nearly as good as The Widsith or The Solar Pearl.

Artifacts

The best setup for Artifacts on Yae Miko is to mix two pieces of the Thundering Fury set and two pieces of the Severed Fate set. Gaining each of the two-piece passive bonuses from these sets grants 15% Electro Damage bonus, which is one of the best stats for Yae Miko, and 20% Energy Recharge Rate, which is very useful to keep her skills rolling. The latter is especially crucial if she is the only Electro in the comp.

Yae Miko needs 100% – 140% Energy Recharge Rate if she’s paired with another Electro user and 140% – 180% if she’s the sole Electro. This ensures she has enough energy to have good uptime and usage on her skills and Burst. Without it, her damage drops off pretty hard, so focus on hitting these milestones before worrying about other stats.

For Yae Miko’s Sands Artifact, you should choose Energy Recharge as the implicit stat if you need more to hit those caps. Otherwise, choose Elemental Mastery if in a Dendro team or Attack % if you’re in any other team. For the Goblet Artifact you always want to use Electro Damage % as the implicit stat because it offers a large damage boost. Lastly, Crit Rate or Crit Damage is the best choice for the Circlet, depending on which weapon you’re using. Try to get your Crit Rate to equal roughly 50% of your Crit Damage.

Substats priority goes Energy Recharge % until you hit the caps mentioned above, then Crit Rate or Crit Damage while aiming to balance the two, and finally Elemental Mastery if in a Dendro comp or Attack % if not.

That’s how you best build Yae Miko in Genshin Impact. Hopefully this will help if you pull her on the latest event banner. And if you want more info on how to build other characters or teams, check out our archives.