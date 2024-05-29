Block Mayhem Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 29, 2024 We searched for the latest codes!

You can rely on luck, but your speed and reflexes will be more important as you collect blocks. Aim to grab various gear and complete your index on different maps with exclusive blocks every 10 minutes. We found some Block Mayhem codes that should make the process easier!

All Block Mayhem Codes List

Block Mayhem Codes (Working)

OmgLuckEvent: Use for 500 Gems (New)

Block Mayhem Codes (Expired) show more TooLongDidntAsk

NoooMyLuckEvent

FinallyFunctioningGame

datatstoreworkplease

Toxic

ESCAPETHEMATRIX

iLoveLife

Jolly

SorryDelaysAgain

PublicPlacer

NewQuests

MapOverhaul

DatastoreIsGoodNow

AprilFools

QuestsWorking

ImLonelyOnValentines

CYBER

NewYears2023

PleaseGiftMe

Tesseract

NEWUPDATE

GOLDEN

Only499LeftToGo

WORKERS

HappyEaster

iLoveFlexxing

YESSSmyLuckEventIsBack

Abilities

INVERTED

SorryDelay

sorry4bugs

COMPETITION

DEPTH

EventsBack

ClientSpawners

bo

CRAFTING

ImLonelyOnValentines

EUPHORIA

FunnyInvert show less

How to Redeem Codes in Block Mayhem

Redeeming Block Mayhem codes is a straightforward process if you follow our instructions listed below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Block Mayhem in Roblox. Click the shopping basket icon on the left side of your screen. Scroll until you see the CODES! tab. Insert a code from our list (or copy and paste it) into the CODE HERE text box. Hit the green Redeem! button to grab your free goodies!

If you want to play other Roblox games with freebies, make sure to visit our articles on Unknown RNG codes and UGC RNG codes here on The Escapist!

