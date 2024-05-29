Block Mayhem Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 29, 2024
We searched for the latest codes!
You can rely on luck, but your speed and reflexes will be more important as you collect blocks. Aim to grab various gear and complete your index on different maps with exclusive blocks every 10 minutes. We found some Block Mayhem codes that should make the process easier!
All Block Mayhem Codes List
Block Mayhem Codes (Working)
- OmgLuckEvent: Use for 500 Gems (New)
Block Mayhem Codes (Expired)show more
TooLongDidntAsk
NoooMyLuckEvent
FinallyFunctioningGame
datatstoreworkplease
Toxic
ESCAPETHEMATRIX
iLoveLife
Jolly
SorryDelaysAgain
PublicPlacer
NewQuests
MapOverhaul
DatastoreIsGoodNow
AprilFools
QuestsWorking
ImLonelyOnValentines
CYBER
NewYears2023
PleaseGiftMe
Tesseract
NEWUPDATE
GOLDEN
Only499LeftToGo
WORKERS
HappyEaster
iLoveFlexxing
YESSSmyLuckEventIsBack
Abilities
INVERTED
SorryDelay
sorry4bugs
COMPETITION
DEPTH
EventsBack
ClientSpawners
bo
CRAFTING
ImLonelyOnValentines
EUPHORIA
FunnyInvert
How to Redeem Codes in Block Mayhem
Redeeming Block Mayhem codes is a straightforward process if you follow our instructions listed below:
- Launch Block Mayhem in Roblox.
- Click the shopping basket icon on the left side of your screen.
- Scroll until you see the CODES! tab.
- Insert a code from our list (or copy and paste it) into the CODE HERE text box.
- Hit the green Redeem! button to grab your free goodies!
