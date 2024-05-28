Black Ops 6 Trailer Wants You to Question Everything

Treyarch Studios isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to the marketing for the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Mount Rushmore has been defaced, the truth isn’t very truthful, and now the latest trailer for Black Ops 6 wants you to question everything.

The first official trailer for the highly anticipated game features a few notable historical figures talking about the truth and where to find it. You can check the video out below:

If it's the truth you seek, look in the dark 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rpS7fukOtr — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 28, 2024

The trailer confirms the ’90s setting that was revealed in an earlier teaser. George Bush and Saddam Hussein are present, confirming that the game will tackle the Gulf War, which ran from 1990 to 1991. Of course, the Blacks Ops series likes to take creative liberties with historical events, meaning all the references to the “truth” will likely lead to some sort of conspiracy angle.

With this being the live-action trailer, there’s no gameplay. However, the worldwide reveal of Black Ops 6 isn’t far away, with it happening on June 9 at the Xbox Games Showcase. And that’s not even the best news to come out of the trailer’s drop.

Black Ops 6 will be the first Call of Duty game to launch on Game Pass on Day 1. So, anyone who subscribes to the service between now and then will be able to dive into Multiplayer, Zombies, or the campaign the day the game releases. It was touch-and-go there for a minute, with the higher-ups at Xbox being noncommital about Call of Duty coming to Game Pass, but everything appears to have been figured out.

That may leave PlayStation players feeling left out, but if Black Ops 6 lives up to the hype, that $70 price tag won’t be that big of a deal.

