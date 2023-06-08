NewsVideo Games

Blasphemous 2 Release Date Trailer Reveals August Launch & More Gameplay

Blasphemous 2 Release Date Trailer Reveals August Launch & Brutal Gameplay

Publisher Team17 and developer The Game Kitchen have announced a Blasphemous 2 release date of August 24, 2023 for PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. Though the series’s prickly protagonist definitely gets the spotlight in the footage, the video also teases an epic, sprawling story that picks up after the Wounds of Eventide DLC. You can see the Blasphemous 2 release date trailer below.

As we’ve learned since the game’s reveal in April, the Penitent One will bring new ways to slice and smash enemies when Blasphemous 2 launches later this summer. Team17 and The Game Kitchen have promised a “fuller non-linear world” for players to find their way through, with new brutal weapons, combos, and executions to utilize. You’ll need these bloody tools to fight off some of the series’s grandest bosses yet. You can learn more about the horrors that await in the short story summary below:

Awakened in a strange new land, and displaced from his final resting place, The Penitent One is thrust back into the endless cycle of life, death, and resurrection, with no other option than to explore this perilous new world and uncover its long-forgotten secrets. Hordes of grotesque enemies stand in your way, awaiting final judgement by the brutal hand of the Penitent One, with titanic twisted bosses also lurking in the darkness, waiting for their chance to return you to the grave from whence you came.

The original Blasphemous gripped players with unforgettable visuals and tight hack-and-slash gameplay in 2019. That story will continue when Blasphemous 2 launches in just a few months. Stay tuned for any further updates. And keep an eye out for way more news today as Summer Game Fest plays out.

