Blood In Baldur’s Gate Is a Baldur’s Gate 3 Murder Mystery Prequel You Can Play Now

To drum up more excitement for the full launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 this August, Larian Studios has released a free murder mystery prequel story you can play in your browser right now: Blood in Baldur’s Gate. The game is set 15 years prior to the events of Baldur’s Gate 3, and you are a detective who must, you know, stop all this murder and blood-spilling. The twist is that the game is also community-driven.

First, the Blood in Baldur’s Gate trailer sets the scene: “In the shadows of the lower city streets, a darkness grows. It begins with a scream — murder.” Then the narration addresses you directly for the rest of the trailer: “Greetings, detective. With your keen eye for detail and sharp analytical mind, you possess the essential skills needed to unravel this heinous killing before the murderer strikes again. Will you become the hero this city needs or the next lamb brought to slaughter? Plumb the depths of the lower city for clues, interrogate witnesses and questionable locals, and find the murderer before time runs out. Good luck, detective, and may the streets of Baldur’s Gate reveal their secrets to you before it’s too late.”

When you actually play Blood in Baldur’s Gate at the Larian Studios website, you will find you have a map of Baldur’s Gate and a case file to fill up with information from your investigation. It’s up to you to piece together the clues and decide how to proceed. However, it’s also up to you to vote on the next location you want to investigate. Ballots from players will be tallied daily, and whichever location receives the next votes will be unlocked next. It’s unclear how integral this actually is to the gameplay and whether it’s just a weird way to increase player engagement. Nonetheless, this is a fun, unexpected strategy to keep the energy running high a bit longer until Baldur’s Gate 3 launches in full.