Blox Fruits But Budget Codes (March 2024)

Choose your favorite fighter and dive into the Blox Fruits But Budget arena, where everyone wants to destroy everyone! Before each round, pick a hero and test its special moves to see which one suits you best. Until then, use Blox Fruits But Budget codes for extra Coins!

Recommended Videos

All Blox Fruits But Budget Codes List

Blox Fruits But Budget Codes (Working)

G5WOW: Use for 80 Coins (New)

Blox Fruits But Budget Codes (Expired)

RELEASE

1KLIKES

13KLIKES

Related: Death Ball Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Blox Fruits But Budget

Redeeming Blox Fruits But Budget codes is short and easy. Follow our step-by-step instructions to grab your freebies:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Blox Fruits But Budget on Roblox. Click the gift icon on the right side of the screen. Insert a code into the CODE HERE pop-up text box. Hit the green checkmark to grab rewards!

If you play other popular Roblox games and want to grab free rewards, check out our META Lock Codes and One Fruit Codes articles here on The Escapist!