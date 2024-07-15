Blue Lock Chapter 270 Release Date & Time Confirmed

The Neo-Egoist League arc is still going strong in Blue Lock as we’re only halfway through the PxG match. Rin seems to be on the verge of evolving and scoring again, and Isagi still has Kaiser to contend with. Here’s when Blue Lock chapter 270 is set to drop.

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 270 Release?

It doesn’t look like there will be any breaks in-between chapters this week, which means that Blue Lock chapter 270 should be available on July 20, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time. It’s worth pointing out that this is just a rough estimation as always, and the chapter will drop at whatever time Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine becomes available in Japan.

Listed below are a few different timezones to give you a better idea of when the chapter should become available in your reigon:

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast July 20, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast July 20, 8 a.m. PT Europe July 20, 5 p.m. CET Australia July 21, 1 a.m. AUST Japan July 21, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The only way to read Blue Lock officially in English is by purchasing the physical or digital volumes from Kodansha’s website. There are drawbacks to this method, as you’ll have to wait for enough chapters to be compiled into a volume before you can buy them. There doesn’t seem to be a way to subscribe to read the chapters individually as they get released.

In chapter 269, Bastard Munchen continued to dominate the match as PxG is still on the defensive. However, Rin is steadily evolving and trying to beat Isagi. Isagi has both Rin and Kaiser to contend with if he wants to become top dog of the match, and the chapter ended with Rin managing to steal the ball for a potential goal.

And that’s everything you need to know about the Blue Lock chapter 270 release date for now.

