Blue Lock Chapter 269 Recap & Spoilers

It’s been literal months, but the Bastard Munchen and PxG match is still raging on in Blue Lock. There’s still plenty of game left, as Rin seems to be on the verge of another evolution. Here’s everything that happened in Blue Lock chapter 269.

What Happened in Blue Lock Chapter 269?

There was plenty of match progression in chapter 269 in Blue Lock. There’s no goal just yet, but Isagi has been forced to adapt to Kaiser’s new awakening, while also dealing with Rin. PxG is still on the backfoot here, but it’s looking like Rin may be able to steal a second goal soon.

Isagi Versus Rin

The match restarts with Isagi in possession of the ball. Just as Rin tries to steal it, however, Isagi passes it off to Kurona. The both of them are able to drive forward, and Isagi relishes in the fact that he’s been able to read all of Rin’s moves so far.

PxG has been completely cut off, as Kunigame continues to mark Shidou, while Karasu and Zantetsu are also occupied. With PxG being on the defensive, this makes Rin’s moves much easier for Isagi to predict. Isagi monologues that as long as this keeps up, he just needs to be aware of Charles’ position at all times, and they should be able to win the match.

In addition to that, Bastard Munchen is on fire at the moment. PxG doesn’t have the capacity to deal with both Kaiser and Isagi, as focusing on one or the other will result in a blindspot for them. At the same time, Rin is also coming to all these realizations himself. Rin recognizes that while his technical ability has improved, he also needs someone formidable like Isagi to torment him and push him past his limits.

Isagi Tries to Shut Down Kaiser

As the match progresses, Isagi is resolved to score again, as he wants to be number one. To that end, he rushes straight to Kaiser’s position. The idea here is to expose Kaiser to everyone so that he’s unable to lurk in the shadows. Isagi also feels that he has the advantage here because of the support of Hiori and Kurona.

However, just as Kurona is about to pass the ball to Isagi, Rin intercepts it. Isagi is caught by surprise and realizes that Kaiser isn’t the only one evolving by watching Isagi, Rin is also about to reach the next level.

And that does it for our Blue Lock chapter 269 recap for now.

