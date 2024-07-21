Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Blue Lock Chapter 271 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Yes, it feels like years, but the Neo-Egoist League arc is still ongoing in Blue Lock, and we’re barely halfway done with the match. Anyway, here’s when you can expect Blue Lock chapter 271 to drop.

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 271 Release?

First, some good news! Blue Lock is not taking a break this week, which means that chapter 271 should drop on July 27, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

It’s worth keeping in mind that chapters become available with the release of Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, so the timing given is a rough estimate and is based on when the physical magazine comes out in Japan. In any case, I’ve also included some timezones down below to give you an idea of when the chapter will become available in your own region:

TimezoneRelease Date and Time
USA – East CoastJuly 27, 11 a.m. ET
USA – West CoastJuly 27, 8 a.m. PT
EuropeJuly 27, 5 p.m. CET
AustraliaJuly 28, 1 a.m. AUST
JapanJuly 28, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The only way to read Blue Lock officially in English is by purchasing the physical or digital volumes from Kodansha’s website. There are drawbacks to this method, as you’ll have to wait for enough chapters to be compiled into a volume before you can buy them. There doesn’t seem to be a way to subscribe to read the chapters individually as they get released.

In chapter 270, we saw Rin go berserk as he completely controlled the field and the ball with Nanase. He managed to get past Bastard Munchen’s defenders easily, though he’s yet to face up against Isagi in this go-around. We also get a short flashback with him and Sae, and if you know anything about the Blue Lock formula, it’s that flashbacks usually mean some sort of boost of power-up for the player on the field.

