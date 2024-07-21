Blue Lock Chapter 270 Recap & Spoilers

Blue Lock is back with yet another chapter in the Neo-Egoist League arc, and Rin is starting to re-emerge as a serious threat. Here’s everything that went down in Blue Lock chapter 270.

What Happened in Blue Lock Chapter 270?

Blue Lock chapter 270 is titled Break, which is appropriate given that it seems Rin is about to make a breakthrough in his match against Bastard Munchen. He’s gained control of the ball, and this chapter is largely centered around his ego type, complete with some Sae flashbacks.

Rin Takes Control of the Ball

At the end of chapter 269, Rin managed to take control of the ball, and that continues in chapter 270 as well. He passes it to Nanase and gets past Kurona and Raichi, then gets the ball back from Nanase.

Hiori stands as Bastard Munchen’s next line of defense, but Rin gets past him as well, and Isagi tries to catch up with him. Isagi monologues and realizes that unlike Kaiser, Rin chooses to focus on his fixation with Isagi and uses that to accelerate his own growth. He’s approaching the state of flow he was in during the U-20 match, but while Sae was there at the time to stop him, this time there’s no one who can pull off that same role.

Isagi realizes it’s all up to him to stop Rin, and he wonders if he can fill Sae’s shoes from the U-20 match.

Rin and Sae Flashbacks

During the match, Rin also thinks back to his childhood with Sae. In the flashback, Rin has broken his toys yet again and Sae chides him gently. Sae tells him that once broken, toys won’t heal. Rin asks if he’s going to get into trouble with his parents yet again, and Sae suggests that they go get ice-cream.

While getting ice pops, Rin tells Sae that he didn’t manage to win any ice pop prizes. Sae tells him not to worry, and says that he’ll always be by his side.

And that does it for our Blue Lock chapter 270 recap.

