Call of Duty Is Bringing Fallout Vault Dwellers to Modern Warfare 3

Season 4 is shaping up to be a memorable one for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, with new guns and modes on the way. However, a new season is nothing without its collaborations, and there’s a big one coming. Call of Duty is bringing Fallout Vault Dwellers to MW3.

The leaked art comes via CharlieIntel on X and shows four iconic characters from MW3 – Gaz, Ghost, Price, and Soap – with a Fallout-inspired look. You can check it out below:

Breaking: MW3 x Warzone + FALLOUT collaboration skins have leaked via game files pic.twitter.com/oH8v7mCL6F — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) May 29, 2024

When the collaboration goes live, players will have the opportunity to purchase the “Fallout Vault Dweller Tracker Pack.” It includes two blueprints, one for the M4 and another for the M16, as well as “Vault Suit” variants for Gaz, Ghost, Price, and Soap. Pricing isn’t available at the time of writing, but it’s sure to set players back at least $20.

This Fallout collaboration comes on the heels of the one in Fortnite, which includes a couple of items in the Battle Royale mode, and the T-60 Power Armor skin that’s part of the Chapter 5, Season 3, Battle Pass.

MW3 doesn’t appear to be going as big as one of its biggest multiplayer competitors, and that’s a bit of a letdown. It feels like Fallout has never been more relevant, with the Prime Video series breathing new life into the franchise. A character like The Ghoul would have fit right into the world of Call of Duty, but the powers that be opted for something a little less flashy. They even missed a golden opportunity to reskin the Juggernaut and make it appear like the T-60 power armor. For shame.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

