Croagunk is entering the Pokemon GO Spotlight on April 9 making it easier than ever to acquire a high-level Toxicroak, but what if it could be shiny? Can Croagunk be Shiny in Pokemon GO, or is this Spotlight Hour just another high CP hunt?

Recommended Videos

Is Shiny Croagunk in Pokemon GO?

Fortnuately for frog fans, yes, Croagunk can be Shiny in Pokemon GO. It’s one of the best Shinies in the game, changing Croagunk’s almost navy skin to a vibrant turquoise.

Shiny Croagunk made its debut on April 1, 2020. Since then, a few iterations of the frog have been released that are also shiny. Most noteably is the Backward Hat Croagunk from paris Fashion Week.

What Are The Odds of Finding A Shiny Croagunk?

The odds of finding a Shiny Croagunk during the upcoming Pokemon GO Spotlight hour are the same as the game’s base odds. Since there isn’t an increased chance of encountering a shiny Croagunk, the odds remain at 1/500.

The only times the odds change are during Community Days, Pokemon GO Fest, or if otherwise stated by Niantic. For example, the odds of finding a Shiny Wailmer were increased during the recent Sizeable Surprises event. This was stated in the Niantic blog post, so be on the lookout for small print during event announcements.

Is Toxicroak Good In Pokemon GO?

According to community polls and rankings, Toxicroak is among the top five of Poison-type Pokemon and is in the 85 percentile of Fighting-type Pokemon. It’s not as strong as some Mega Evolutions or Ultra Beasts in its typings, but it is an incredibly valuable Pokemon to have on your roster.

And, with how easy it can be to acquire a Toxicroak either through wild spawns, events, or Team Rocket battles, players should definitely grind to get a high-level Toxicroak, even if it isn’t shiny.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more