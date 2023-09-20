Can You Turn Off Kameo Fighters in Mortal Kombat 1 (MK1)?

Mortal Kombat 1 introduces Kameo fighters, who in the style of Marvel vs. Capcom, that will join the game and fight for you. Over the course of the game, players will increase their profile level, which will earn them a new Kameo fighter. However, not absolutely everyone is going to like it, and if you’re in that camp you might be wondering if you can turn off Kameo fighters in Mortal Kombat 1? I’ve got the answer.

Is Turning Off Kameo Fighters in Mortal Kombat 1 Possible?

Unlike Marvel vs. Capcom, you can’t control Kameo fighters directly, but they can dish out damage, and they each have a Fatality you can use at the end of a match. Summoning them is as easy as touching a button, and doing so allows you to include them in combos. However, there’s no way to turn off Kameo fighters in MK1, at least at the time of writing. As a heads-up, if you’re playing against the computer, they will also use Kameo fighters whenever possible.

If you’re playing against a human player, they can also use Kameo fighters whenever they want. What you can do, if you’re playing locally or online with someone you know, is just agree to not use Kameos. But you still might accidentally tap the Kameo button. Some people have talked about unbinding the Kameo button, but on PlayStation 5 at least, there’s no way to do that. You can remap buttons. but you can’t unmap a button on the console.

So the answer to can you turn off Kameo fighters in MK1 is no, you can’t, though you can make an active effort to avoid using them.

