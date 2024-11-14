Pokemon TCG Pocket Will Get New Booster Packs this Year, Trading Restricted to “Certain Cards”

Pokemon TCG Pocket is the surprise hit of the tail-end of 2024. After a month-long soft launch, its global release has made waves, and it looks like there are plenty more events and updates to look forward to.

The developers have released a short post in-game detailing their future update plans for Pokemon TCG Pocket. Here are the highlights:

New booster packs to be added by the end of the year.

Trading to be implemented in January 2025.

New features in development, with more details to come as they get finalized.

While we’re not necessarily expecting a brand new expansion set for the game just yet, the addition of new booster packs likely means that there are even more new cards to look forward to within the Genetic Apex set. Right now, we’ve got the Charizard, Mewtwo, and Pikachu booster packs, and this could mean that we’re going to see another drop for the Genetic Apex set to expand on it a little more.

In addition to that, the much-awaited trading feature will be coming in January 2025. That being said, the developers noted that only certain cards will be available for trading. While we don’t have any details yet, if I had to guess, I’d say that only diamond rarity cards will be eligible for the trade feature. It’s unlikely that players will be able to trade their immersive art cards or Crown Rares, considering how low their drop rates are.

Of course, it could also mean that Promo Pack cards are not available for trading, which can make things difficult, considering that you only have a limited time to get those. Just a heads up that the Lapras Ex event is ending soon, so if you haven’t gotten your Lapras yet, you’ll need to do that before the 18th.

Those are all the details we have for now, but we’ll keep you posted as more info comes our way. Pokemon TCG Pocket is now available on mobile devices.

