This game sends you out to take on zombies, bringing back what supplies you can. But can you change how your zombie slayer looks? If you want to know whether you can customize your character in The Day Before, here’s the answer.

Can You Customize Your Character in The Day Before?

The Day Before doesn’t have much in the way of, well, anything. And now that the developer has closed its doors, it’s not going to get any better. But it does have character customization, so you can change the appearance of your character when you start out.

There’s not a lot you can do long-term, and there’s no real sense of progression in the game. But when you fire up the game, before you go through the tutorial, you’ll be greeted by a character creation screen. This screen lets you change your character’s gender, voice, and appearance.

You have several facial appearances to choose from, you can modify skin tone, and so on, but it’s not as extensive as some games. Here’s what you can change in The Day Before:

Body type (male or female presenting)

Face (from a selection)

Eye color

Skin tone

Voice (six, three tied to each body type)

Skin (adding tattoos, freckles, scars, etc.)

Hair (hair style, hair color, beard style, beard color)

There’s also a slider for age, but it doesn’t seem to do anything. What you can also do in-game is find different outfits, different shirts, trousers, and so on. If you find a chequered shirt and put that on, your character will be shown wearing it. And since this is a third-person game, you’ll be able to see your character in all their fashionable glory. Just don’t count on finding anything too outrageous.

So, the answer to whether you can customize your character in The Day Before is yes.