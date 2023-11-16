Teardown has you dealing with alarms which, when triggered, give you a limited time to complete your objective and escape. But if you’ve played pretty much any other game you might be wondering, can you disable alarm boxes in Teardown? Here’s the answer.

What You Need to Know About Alarm Boxes in Teardown

You cannot disable Teardown’s alarm boxes. That might seem surprising since many games — stealth ones in particular — let you turn off alarms. Whether that’s hitting a button or using some hi-tech gadget, there’s often a way.

But in Teardown, your general objective is to create a path between your objectives, whether that’s moving vehicles, smashing through walls, or so on. That’s what the paint spray is for: so you can clearly mark your planned path.

Then, once you hit the first objective, the alarm goes off and you dash, drive, or smash your way between the remaining ones. That’s a core part of the game, and developer Tuxedo Labs doesn’t give you a way to bypass or otherwise disable the alarm boxes.

And believe me, I’ve tried. It used to be that, in certain circumstances, you could demolish the part of a vehicle where the alarm wire touched it, then drive off with the damaged vehicle. But that’s now been patched so that when an alarm wire drops, it sets the alarm off.

Disabling power doesn’t work either. Some Teardown levels have electrical pylons and wires but they’re mostly for show. Besides which, in real life most alarms have battery back-ups. I ended up driving away in a car, the alarm still attached, the countdown ticking away.

Can You Disable Teardown’s Alarm Boxes With Mods?

But what about mods? If you can’t disable Teardown’s alarm boxes normally, are there mods you can use? The answer is yes, there are. These particular mods are only available on the PC and can be downloaded from NexusMods (you’ll need to create an account to download them).

There are two mods you should be looking at:

Spawnable Alarm Equipment : This gives you control over all alarm boxes, letting you spawn, disable them, and so on. It does feel like cheating, though.

: This gives you control over all alarm boxes, letting you spawn, disable them, and so on. It does feel like cheating, though. Alternative Alarm Trigger: This mod makes it easier to demolish around alarms without setting them off.

There’s also a third mod, Extended Alarm Timer, that lets you tweak how long you have to escape once an alarm is triggered. You can set the time to ‘Unlimited Time’, which isn’t a million miles away from actually disabling the alarm boxes.

But the answer to can you disable alarm boxes in Teardown is no, unless you use mods on the PC.