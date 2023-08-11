Baldur’s Gate 3 has an incredible world to explore, and it feels like almost everything you find around you can be interacted with. Want to pick up that child and throw over there to a bear? Sure, go ahead! Want to toss a bomb at some explosive gas and kill 20 innocent people for fun? No problem! Want to use the Fishing Rod you just found to go fishing? Well, the answer to the question “Can you fish in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)” is a disappointing one.

Can You Fish in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)?

With the ability to come across so many interesting items and neat interactions you can use them for, it’s pretty strange that you can’t even use the fishing rod you find for fishing. Fishing is something that is a very common feature not just in RPGs and MMOs, but so many modern open-world games. So it’s understandable that not being able to use something for its intended purpose is throwing players.

It reminds me of Path of Exile. There are a lot of references made through items and even passive skill tree nodes about fishing. There are even Fishing Rods that are of Unique rarity, but all you can do is whack some monsters with them, no fishing to be found in that game either. In Path of Exile it feels like some top notch trolling by the Grinding Gear Games team.

Perhaps we’re also being trolled in Baldur’s Gate 3? It could be that fishing is something that will be added in at a later date, but we’ll have to see if that comes to pass.

So no, at the moment, there’s no fishing In Baldur’s Gate 3. For now we’ll have to store those useless fishing rods, and perhaps one day we’ll get an update for fishing.

