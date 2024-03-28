Can You Hide Helmet in Dragon’s Dogma 2? Answered

Sure, spending a ridiculous amount of time creating your character in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is great and all, but what’s the point of all that effort if you can’t even admire your character’s face in-game? If you’re wondering whether it’s possible to hide a character’s helmet in Dragon’s Dogma 2, here’s what you need to know.

Can You Hide Helmet in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

To cut right to the chase, unfortunately the answer is no. You cannot hide a character’s helmet in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

There was a Hide Helmet option available in the first game and the Dark Arisen expansion, allowing you to hide your character’s headwear while still retaining the stats and effects of whatever headpiece you had equipped. But unfortunately, that is not a thing in Dragon’s Dogma 2, at least for now.

Given Capcom’s track record of updating and patching their games long after they’ve released, it’s entirely possible that this feature could eventually get added to Dragon’s Dogma 2. For now, though, you may want to consider picking headpieces that don’t completely cover the character’s face if you’re choosing to prioritize fashion over function.

Why Do You Need to Hide Helmet?

Aside from aesthetic purposes, there actually is a gameplay benefit to hiding a character’s helmet in Dragon’s Dogma 2, especially for pawns. With the introduction of the Dragonsplague feature which can have devastating consequences, you’ll want to make sure you keep an eye out for the signs. One of the telltale signs of a Dragonsplague infection is the glowing red eyes of a pawn, which you won’t be able to see if they’ve got a heavy helmet on.

To make sure you don’t miss the sign, I’d recommend manually unequipping their headpiece from time to time, just to be safe.

And that’s everything you need to know about hiding helmet in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

