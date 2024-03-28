Category:
Guides
Video Games

Can You Hide Helmet in Dragon’s Dogma 2? Answered

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Mar 27, 2024 10:05 pm
Image Source: Capcom

Sure, spending a ridiculous amount of time creating your character in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is great and all, but what’s the point of all that effort if you can’t even admire your character’s face in-game? If you’re wondering whether it’s possible to hide a character’s helmet in Dragon’s Dogma 2, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Can You Hide Helmet in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

To cut right to the chase, unfortunately the answer is no. You cannot hide a character’s helmet in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

There was a Hide Helmet option available in the first game and the Dark Arisen expansion, allowing you to hide your character’s headwear while still retaining the stats and effects of whatever headpiece you had equipped. But unfortunately, that is not a thing in Dragon’s Dogma 2, at least for now.

Given Capcom’s track record of updating and patching their games long after they’ve released, it’s entirely possible that this feature could eventually get added to Dragon’s Dogma 2. For now, though, you may want to consider picking headpieces that don’t completely cover the character’s face if you’re choosing to prioritize fashion over function.

Why Do You Need to Hide Helmet?

Aside from aesthetic purposes, there actually is a gameplay benefit to hiding a character’s helmet in Dragon’s Dogma 2, especially for pawns. With the introduction of the Dragonsplague feature which can have devastating consequences, you’ll want to make sure you keep an eye out for the signs. One of the telltale signs of a Dragonsplague infection is the glowing red eyes of a pawn, which you won’t be able to see if they’ve got a heavy helmet on.

To make sure you don’t miss the sign, I’d recommend manually unequipping their headpiece from time to time, just to be safe.

And that’s everything you need to know about hiding helmet in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Post Tag:
Dragon's Dogma 2
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best Acheron Teams in Honkai: Star Rail
Acheron in a still from Honkai: Star Rail.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Acheron Teams in Honkai: Star Rail
Jason Coles Jason Coles Mar 27, 2024
Read Article How to Get the Charming Corset in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get the Charming Corset in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 27, 2024
Read Article Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 Have Transmog? Answered
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 Have Transmog? Answered
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best Acheron Teams in Honkai: Star Rail
Acheron in a still from Honkai: Star Rail.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Acheron Teams in Honkai: Star Rail
Jason Coles Jason Coles Mar 27, 2024
Read Article How to Get the Charming Corset in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get the Charming Corset in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 27, 2024
Read Article Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 Have Transmog? Answered
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 Have Transmog? Answered
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 27, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].