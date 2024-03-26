Upcoming Dragon’s Dogma 2 Patch Will Let You Delete Saves More Easily

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is quickly shaping up to be one of the best RPG releases of the year. However, it was heavily review-bombed on Steam on launch day, due to complaints about its microtransactions and how ridiculously difficult it was to start a new character.

Recommended Videos

Capcom has announced that the game will be getting patches and updates in the near future that will hopefully address these complaints. The big headlining feature is the ability to start a new game even if saved data is already present. In addition to that, players will also be able to purchase up to 99 Arts of Metamorphosis from the Rift vendor in Vernworth, which is the item that lets you change your character’s appearance.

Here are all the updates you can expect:

Adding the option to start a new game when save data already exists.

Changing the number of “Art of Metamorphosis” items available at Pawn Guilds in the game to 99.

Making the quest that allows players to acquire their own dwelling (where they can save and rest) available earlier in the game.

Miscellaneous text display fixes.

Miscellaneous big fixes.

Adding the option to switch Motion Blur on/off in Options.

Adding the option to switch Ray Tracing on/off in Options.

Adding the option to set Frame Rate to either Variable or Max 30fps in Options.

Improving quality when DLSS Super Resolution is enabled.

Fixing an issue where models appeared low-quality under some specific settings.

There’s no set release date for these patches yet, but it is at least a good sign that Capcom is looking to optimize the game further.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is now available on PC and consoles.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more