Category:
News
Video Games

Upcoming Dragon’s Dogma 2 Patch Will Let You Delete Saves More Easily

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Mar 26, 2024 05:55 am
Image Source: Capcom

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is quickly shaping up to be one of the best RPG releases of the year. However, it was heavily review-bombed on Steam on launch day, due to complaints about its microtransactions and how ridiculously difficult it was to start a new character.

Recommended Videos

Capcom has announced that the game will be getting patches and updates in the near future that will hopefully address these complaints. The big headlining feature is the ability to start a new game even if saved data is already present. In addition to that, players will also be able to purchase up to 99 Arts of Metamorphosis from the Rift vendor in Vernworth, which is the item that lets you change your character’s appearance.

Here are all the updates you can expect:

Updates for All Platforms

  • Adding the option to start a new game when save data already exists.
  • Changing the number of “Art of Metamorphosis” items available at Pawn Guilds in the game to 99.
  • Making the quest that allows players to acquire their own dwelling (where they can save and rest) available earlier in the game.
  • Miscellaneous text display fixes.
  • Miscellaneous big fixes.

Updates for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

  • Adding the option to switch Motion Blur on/off in Options.
  • Adding the option to switch Ray Tracing on/off in Options.
  • Adding the option to set Frame Rate to either Variable or Max 30fps in Options.

Updates for Steam

  • Improving quality when DLSS Super Resolution is enabled.
  • Fixing an issue where models appeared low-quality under some specific settings.

There’s no set release date for these patches yet, but it is at least a good sign that Capcom is looking to optimize the game further.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is now available on PC and consoles.

Post Tag:
Dragon's Dogma 2
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Can Hoppip Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?
hoppip pokemon go shiny
Category: Video Games
Video Games
News
News
Can Hoppip Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 25, 2024
Read Article Warzone Mobile Bug Is Transporting Players to Sonic’s Green Hill Zone
Sonic running in Green Hill Zone.
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Warzone Mobile Bug Is Transporting Players to Sonic’s Green Hill Zone
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Mar 25, 2024
Read Article Bookseller Shop Hours & Inventory in Stardew Valley
Bookseller Inventory Stardew Valley
Category: News
News
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Bookseller Shop Hours & Inventory in Stardew Valley
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Can Hoppip Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?
hoppip pokemon go shiny
Category: Video Games
Video Games
News
News
Can Hoppip Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 25, 2024
Read Article Warzone Mobile Bug Is Transporting Players to Sonic’s Green Hill Zone
Sonic running in Green Hill Zone.
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Warzone Mobile Bug Is Transporting Players to Sonic’s Green Hill Zone
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Mar 25, 2024
Read Article Bookseller Shop Hours & Inventory in Stardew Valley
Bookseller Inventory Stardew Valley
Category: News
News
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Bookseller Shop Hours & Inventory in Stardew Valley
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 25, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].