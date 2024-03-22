How to Change Character Appearance in Dragon’s Dogma 2

While Capcom did give everyone access to the Dragon’s Dogma 2 character creator tool way before official launch, if you somehow still hate your character’s appearance, no worries. Here’s how to change your character appearance in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Changing Character Appearance in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are two primary ways of changing the way your character looks in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and both methods can be pretty damn expensive:

By visiting a barber in a major city

By using the Art of Metamorphosis item

The first method will cost you massive amounts of gold, while the second method will cost you RC instead. In the cities of Vernworth and Bakbattahl, you can check your map for a scissors icon which indicates the location of the local barber. Head over there and speak with the NPC, and you’ll be able to pay 10,000 to 15,000 gold to change different aspects of your appearance.

However, if you want to change your character’s physical build and features, you’ll need to use the Art of Metamorphosis instead. Head over to the Great Rift Crystal in Vernworth and speak with the NPC standing next to it to find a whole bunch of items you can purchase with Rift Crystals.

Scroll down to find the Art of Metamorphosis and buy it for 500 RC, and you can then use it from your inventory to either edit the Arisen’s appearance or that of your pawn’s. Do note that this is a one-use item, so make absolutely sure you’re happy with how your character looks before confirming your changes.

And that’s how to change your character’s appearance in Dragon’s Dogma 2.