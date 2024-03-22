How to Delete Save & Start a New Game in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a fantastic RPG in virtually every aspect, except for one tiny little hiccup: you can’t have multiple save files and that’s annoying. So with that in mind, here’s how to delete your save file and start a new game in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to Delete Your Save in Dragon’s Dogma 2

For folks playing on PS5 and Xbox, deleting your save file in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is very straightforward. From your console dashboard, head to your system settings and storage and check your saved data, then delete the data for Dragon’s Dogma 2.

The next time you start up the game, you’ll be prompted to start an entirely new game and save file, allowing you to create your Arisen and pawn again.

PC Save File Location

For folks playing on PC, things are just a tiny bit more complicated. Head to “X:\steam\userdata\(your Steam ID)\2064970\remote”, then delete the folder named “win64_save” and you’re good to go. Typically this folder should be located on your C drive, unless you installed the game to another folder on your PC.

Once you’ve deleted the folder, you’re all set. You can then reboot the game on PC and start a fresh save file. One final thing to note about Steam is that you should also right-click the game in the client, click on Properties, and disable the option to keep your saves in the Steam Cloud. If you don’t disable it, the game may pull from your backup save, preventing you from starting a new file.

The reason why you may want to consider starting a new game is if you want to experience the story with a wholly different character. While it is possible to change your character’s appearance, getting the Art of Metamorphosis item isn’t all that easy, and it may be quicker to just restart if you’re not a fan of how your character looks.

And that’s how you can delete your save and start a new game in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including some tips to get started in the game, and a breakdown on what age does in-game.