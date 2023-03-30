If you played through the Diablo 4 open beta, slayed monsters, and hoovered up all the loot, you probably found yourself with a full inventory very quickly all the time. You might be thinking ahead to the full launch of Diablo 4 and wondering if there’s any way you can increase your inventory size or if you’ll be stuck playing a Tetris mini-game to fit everything in.

Is It Possible to Get More Inventory Space in Diablo 4?

With the tons of monsters you’re slaying and the piles of loot you’re constantly finding throughout Diablo 4, you’d think that there would be a way to increase the amount of loot you can hold. Some games let you do so by gaining certain key items or character upgrades. Well, unfortunately in Diablo 4, there is no way to increase the size of your inventory at all (at least in the beta).

The only way to manage your inventory when you find yourself full of loot is to use the following options:

Drop Items

Almost every inventory management method will see you having to return to a nearby town to free up space except for this one. It’s as simple as leaving your unwanted items in the dust as you carry on about your questing and monster slaying. If you want to know how to go about it, check out this guide.

Salvage Items

This is the best option if you can spare a trip back to the nearest town. Salvaging is an important core mechanic that you should be using regularly to make sure you’re stocked up on important crafting materials, which are also used for equipment upgrades. You can visit a blacksmith in any of the towns and interact with them to bring up the salvaging menu. This will become especially important as you reach the end of the campaign, hit max level, and start engaging in the endgame content, as you’ll need to be crafting and upgrading to scale your character to take on the tougher challenges.

Sell Items

Selling your items is not a bad option. If you have a lot of crafting materials from all your salvaging but are running low on gold, then you should sell your items for gold to any vendor in the towns. If you have some items and gear that you think will be useful to other players later in the game, you can also try linking them in the trade chat channel to see if anyone is interested in purchasing them from you.

Store Items

Finally, you will have a storage chest that you can access in towns. While it has a rather limited storage space, you will be able to expand it through upgrades. However, doing so will take significant amounts of gold that you won’t really earn until later in the game. For the most part, it’s best to just store items and equipment that you don’t want to get rid of, yet also don’t want hogging inventory space. Storing gems in there is a great way to free up some space, for example, because you’ll likely use them later in the game but won’t need them as much when you’re just starting out.

While you can’t increase the size of your inventory in Diablo 4, at least there are several ways you can deal with a full inventory — and most of them will benefit you in the long run! On the plus side, the game will have a fairly robust character customization system.