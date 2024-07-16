Best Prime Day Pokemon Deals for 2024

Being a Pokemon fan can be an expensive affair thanks to the plethora of must-have merch, games, and more. This Amazon Prime Day, we can stock up on some excellent Pokemon goods for less thanks to these deals.

Best Pokemon Prime Day Deals

From DVD sets to squishable plush buddies to accessories for your Pokemon GO Plus+, we’re ranking the deals based on overall savings and just how exciting each piece of Pokemon goodness is for fans.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or your favorite Pokemon fan, these are the 10 best Prime Day deals we’ve found.

Image via Ravensburger

Need a screen time break but still want to enjoy some Pokemon-themed fun featuring starters across the generations? This board game for ages 7+ is a great excuse to enjoy your favorite pocket monsters with the kids, sans screens. It’s 50% off this Prime Day.

Image via Betterme

Keep your card collection safe in style, with a Charizard-themed card binder. This binder fits 900 cards and is discounted at 20% off this Prime Day. It also features a gorgeous Venasaur design on the back cover for all my fellow Bulbasaur stans. And let’s not forget, a new empty binder is the perfect excuse to grow your card collection.

Image via Antank

We all know your Nintendo Switch storage is full of Pokemon games, so why not show it off in style? This charging stand looks like a Poke Ball so you can make sure everyone knows you’re the very best like no one ever was, even when your console is busy charging. It’s 20% off for Prime Day.

Image via ECHSUM

If you use your Pokemon GO Plus+ primarily for Pokemon Sleep like I do, or if you really love Snorlax, this protective case for the autocatching device is one of the best Pokemon deals on Prime Day. It’s 20% off this Prime Day, and there’s also a Pikachu-shaped variant on sale if you prefer that.

Image via Mega

This set features Fire-type starter favorites like Charmander and Scorbunny alongside other iconic fiery Pokemon like Litwick and Salandit. With 105 pieces, you or your favorite Pokemon fan can enjoy putting together these kits and then displaying them proudly. Your Prime Day savings are 30% off for this set – alas, Grass-type fans, that set is not discounted.

Image via Funko Pop

Wooloo is an adorable ball of fluff and a truly iconic Gen 8 Pokemon. I mean, just look at its little braids. On Prime Day, you can snag its Funko Pop version for 31% off. Go ahead and add this cute little guy to your Pokemon Funko Pop shelf while you can do it for less.

Image via Funko Pop

Who doesn’t love this adorable Grass-type monkey stater from Pokemon Sword & Shield? If you’ve been searching for an excuse to add Grookey to your Pokemon Funko Pop collection, Prime Day is a great time to do it. This little guy is 50% off.

Image via Squishmallows

A squishable version of the cutest bear Pokemon around, on sale for Prime Day? Sign me up. This Squishmallow is 31% off for Prime Day, making it a great time to add to your collection of Pokemon plush pals.

Image via The Pokemon Company

With the uncertainty of streaming access these days, many devoted Pokemon fans might want to snag DVD collections of their favorite series. A good handful of Pokemon seasons have Prime Day deals, but this Sun & Moon complete collection is a staggering 58% off! That’s a great deal on 43 episodes of Pokemon, in my opinion.

Image via Funko Pop

This set of Funko Pops will take you back to the trio of Pokemon that started it all. Featuring Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle, the trio comes in a box reminiscent of Professor Oak’s office, making it a real collector’s item. It’s also on sale for a whopping 54% off, making it one of the most impressive Pokemon deals this Prime Day.

