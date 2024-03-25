Being able to play Warzone on a mobile device is a game-changer. However, the battle royale experience is better with friends, and since Warzone is cross-platform, it would be fair to assume the mobile version is as well. So, can you play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile with console players?

Can You Play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile With Console Players?

Warzone is one of the biggest games on the planet. Since 2020, the new spin on Call of Duty has put even the biggest battle royale titles on notice. However, taking over the console and PC scene wasn’t enough for the people at Activision. Now available on iOS and Android, Warzone Mobile allows gamers to drop into iconic maps like Verdansk and Rebirth Island on the go, but that’s not even the best part.

Warzone Mobile offers cross-progression, meaning players can gain XP, upgrade weapons, and do everything else they can do if they were playing Warzone on console or PC. But this exciting feature has led many to wonder whether they can play Warzone Mobile with console or PC gamers.

Unfortunately, there is no way for you to play Warzone Mobile with people on console or PC. The biggest reason for this is that Warzone Mobile is made for mobile devices and isn’t the regular version of the game. It takes a lot of effort for phones and tablets to run Warzone Mobile, and the regular version of the game is on a whole other level. So, if your squad wants to play Warzone together, everyone will have to agree on which version to load up.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is available on iOS and Android.