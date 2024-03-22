Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Play Warzone Mobile on GameLoop

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Mar 22, 2024 08:36 am
Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, with three armed characters in a cloud of red smoke.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is finally here, allowing players to return to Verdansk. However, despite the game being made for mobile devices, some are looking for a way to get an edge by playing Warzone Mobile on PC. Here’s how to play Warzone Mobile on GameLoop.

Recommended Videos

How to Play Warzone Mobile on GameLoop

A player standing around parachuting soldiers in Warzone Mobile. This image is part of an article about how to play Warzone Mobile on GameLoop.

For those unfamiliar, GameLoop is an Android emulator that allows people to play mobile games on their PC. By visiting GameLoop’s website, you’ll see that titles like Among Us, Pokémon UNITE, Plants vs. Zombies, and PUBG Mobile are available for anyone who wants to give the emulator a try. But with a new mobile game out, one which just so happens to be tied to arguably the biggest game series on the planet, everything else the service is offering is chopped liver.

If you’re trying to figure out how to play Warzone Mobile on GameLoop, you’re in luck because the process is pretty simple and doesn’t take long at all. GameLoop even lays it out on its website, but if you’ve decided your search for information ends here, you can find everything you want to know right here:

Related: MW3 Longshot Distance – How to Get Longshot Kills in Modern Warfare 3

  • Head to GameLoop’s official website and install the emulator.
  • Launch GameLoop and search “Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile”
  • Install the game and wait for it to finish downloading before pressing the “Play” button and starting your Warzone Mobile journey.

And that’s how to play Warzone Mobile on GameLoop. If you’re running into any of the issues that have been plaguing the game since its launch, here’s a guide on how to fix the login issue and another on how to fix the “Unsupported GPU” error.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is available on iOS and Android.

Post Tag:
Warzone Mobile
related content
Read Article FF7 Rebirth Junon Parade Guide (Stealing the Show Trophy)
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
FF7 Rebirth Junon Parade Guide (Stealing the Show Trophy)
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 22, 2024
Read Article How to Evolve Bisharp in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Kingambit Pokedex cover
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Evolve Bisharp in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Seth Lowe Seth Lowe Mar 22, 2024
Read Article How to Get the Mystic Spearhand Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get the Mystic Spearhand Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article FF7 Rebirth Junon Parade Guide (Stealing the Show Trophy)
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
FF7 Rebirth Junon Parade Guide (Stealing the Show Trophy)
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 22, 2024
Read Article How to Evolve Bisharp in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Kingambit Pokedex cover
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Evolve Bisharp in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Seth Lowe Seth Lowe Mar 22, 2024
Read Article How to Get the Mystic Spearhand Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get the Mystic Spearhand Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 22, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67