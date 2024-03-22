Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is finally here, allowing players to return to Verdansk. However, despite the game being made for mobile devices, some are looking for a way to get an edge by playing Warzone Mobile on PC. Here’s how to play Warzone Mobile on GameLoop.

How to Play Warzone Mobile on GameLoop

For those unfamiliar, GameLoop is an Android emulator that allows people to play mobile games on their PC. By visiting GameLoop’s website, you’ll see that titles like Among Us, Pokémon UNITE, Plants vs. Zombies, and PUBG Mobile are available for anyone who wants to give the emulator a try. But with a new mobile game out, one which just so happens to be tied to arguably the biggest game series on the planet, everything else the service is offering is chopped liver.

If you’re trying to figure out how to play Warzone Mobile on GameLoop, you’re in luck because the process is pretty simple and doesn’t take long at all. GameLoop even lays it out on its website, but if you’ve decided your search for information ends here, you can find everything you want to know right here:

Head to GameLoop’s official website and install the emulator.

Launch GameLoop and search “Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile”

Install the game and wait for it to finish downloading before pressing the “Play” button and starting your Warzone Mobile journey.

And that’s how to play Warzone Mobile on GameLoop. If you’re running into any of the issues that have been plaguing the game since its launch, here’s a guide on how to fix the login issue and another on how to fix the “Unsupported GPU” error.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is available on iOS and Android.