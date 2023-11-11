Can You Save Soap in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3?

While playing the third entry in the rebooted Call of Duty: Modern Warfare series, you will find that one character, one you’re quite close to, dies. Once you’re over the shock, you might well find yourself asking if you can save Soap in CoD: MW3? Here’s the answer.

What You Need to Know About The Death of Soap in COD: MW3

CoD: MW3 has you playing as more than one person, but a few characters will be familiar — not just from the rebooted games but from the original MW titles too. And at its conclusion, MW3 kills one of them off.

John MacTavish, aka Soap, is the casualty in question. Or is he? Given the benefit of foresight, is there any way, maybe by reloading an earlier game, to save Soap? Unfortunately for Soap, the answer is no.

The death takes place during a cutscene and given that you have zero influence over the game’s story, you can’t intervene. Soap is dead and given that the rest of the squad stay with his corpse, he’s a goner. If they had to run, leaving his body there, MW4 could bring him back with the excuse that he was only badly wounded. But that’s not happening.

Sure, you could try gunning Makarov down when he’s in your sights but that’ll just get you a game over. Soap is dead and it’s out of your hands. So, the answer to whether you can save Soap in CoD: MW3 is no.