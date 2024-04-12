Can You Still Fish in Destiny 2? – Answered

So many bounties are asking you to pull up a chair and cast a line into your nearest pool of water. But can you still fish in Destiny 2?

How to Fish in Into the Light in Destiny 2

Into the Light is the prelude to The Final Shape, and it may be our best opportunity to farm out godrolls before we go toe-to-toe with The Witness. But as you’re taking bounties from around the Tower, you may find yourself holding onto a bounty that requires you to fish. And, unfortunately, for many players, fishing is no longer freely available in Destiny 2.

Fishing was a minigame released during the Season of the Deep that premiered in May 2023. And only players that have Season of the Deep can fish. Guardians who didn’t purchase or download that season became locked out of its content once the Season of the Deep ended in August.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t gain access to the Season of the Deep now. While you can’t purchase individual seasons, you can purchase the Lightfall Annual Pass, which will give you access to Seasons 20, 21, 22, and 23. Season of the Deep is Season 21, so it will come as part and parcel of the annual pass.

That being said, the annual pass will typically run you $99.99 USD. But if you’re on Xbox, you can purchase it for $32.99 USD until April 18. This is probably as good as it’s going to get for Destiny 2 fans. Unfortunately, PC and PS5 players have no discount codes currently available.

Screenshots by The Escapist

But once you get the Season of the Deep, to start fishing you’ll just need to complete the opening mission of the season, Into the Depths. After, you’ll be able to speak to Hawthorne in the Tower, who will give you the fishing tutorial quest. From there, you can find bait by completing Season of the Deep activities, opening chests, completing public events, and playlist activities. By being active, you’ll end up simply swimming in bait.

From there, you can go fishing in the EDZ, Nessus, and Savathun’s Throne World. Each of these worlds has a blue icon on the map that marks their location, making them easy to find.

