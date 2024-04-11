How to Get the My Serious Face Emblem in Destiny 2

The best emblem in Destiny 2 is the My Serious Face, and it’s not even close, but actually getting your hands on that emblem code is no easy task. Here’s how to get the My Serious Face emblem and banner in Destiny 2.

Can You Still Get the My Serious Face Emblem in Destiny 2? – Answered

If you love Cayde-6 (if you don’t you’re a monster), then the My Serious Face Emblem is a must have. And there’s only one way to get it: you must purchase the Cayde-6 Funk POP Vinyl from Bungie’s official shop. And it must be the Vinyl. The other Cayde variants won’t get you the emblem.

Once you purchase the Funko Pop, you’ll have the code for the Emblem e-mailed to you, though getting that code may take several days. Codes started going out on April 9, 2024.

But if you’re trying to find the Cayde-6 Funko Pop Vinyl now, it’s possible that you’ve missed your window. The Cayde-6 Funko Pops were available for pre-order starting as early as February 20, 2024. But since then, they’ve sold out, and the Cayde-6 Funko Pop listing has been removed .

The Exo, the myth, the legend. Celebrate Cayde-6's mysterious return in The Final Shape with this fire Funko Pop! Vinyl, available exclusively from the Bungie Store.



🔥 https://t.co/tDsKXwMVar pic.twitter.com/V1hcw2yWw6 — Bungie Store (@BungieStore) February 20, 2024

Don’t despair, though! Even though Bungie hasn’t mentioned anything about restocks yet, it doesn’t seem like the Cayde-6 Funko Vinyl is limited edition. It’s possible we’ll see a restock sometime in the future. And it’s worth waiting instead of trying to buy the Cayde-6 Funko Pop through a secondary retailer, as you have to go through the official Bungie shop to get a code.

Still, for how cute this emblem is, it’s well worth the wait. Even if it means it’ll likely be months until the next Funko Pop drop. I missed the window, but you can bet I’ll be first in the digital line next time.

