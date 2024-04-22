Can You Use Old Avatars After Pokemon GO Rediscover You Update?

The Rediscover Yourself update was meant to be the start of a series of game-changing updates to Pokemon GO, but it hasn’t been well received. Instead, players wish Niantic would revert the changes and go back to using the original models for the Pokemon GO avatars.

Recommended Videos

But is there a way to use the old Pokemon GO Avatars after the most recent update?

Can You Use The Old Pokemon GO Character Models?

The characters in Pokemon GO, including the player characters from 2016, were designed by Yusuke Kozaki. Although his artwork remains in the game through Team Leaders and Professor Willow, players cannot switch back to Kozaki’s original player character models following the Rediscover Yourself update.

That said, Kozaki has had a hand in helping with the designs of the new customizable avatars. On April 18, Kozaki revealed on X (Formerly Twitter), ” I am helping out with some of the design work for the update of the Pokemon GO avatar system. Please continue to enjoy Pokemon GO!”

Despite providing his seal of approval, Pokemon GO fans still aren’t happy with the designs. Beyond their visual appeal, players have noticed cosmetic items have disappeared from their inventory or refuse to equip to their character. Some items clip through the new customizable proportions, while others have lost the appeal that may have persuaded trainers to purchase them in the first place.

Despite the added customization, there isn’t an option to return to the original character models. Not even adjusting the sliders is enough to return the player character to its former state. Trust us, we’ve tried. No matter how you slide each bar, the character’s face will remain that of a creepy, dead-eyed school child.

That said, there are several ways players have shared that allow you to cover up the monstrous new Pokemon GO avatars.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more