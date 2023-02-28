Endnight Games‘ Sons of the Forest takes place on a vast, largely isolated island. The map is much, much larger than the original The Forest. But with the place being so big, is it possible to just wander along the beach and end up back where you started? Here is the answer to whether you can walk around the whole island in Sons of the Forest.

You Can Walk Around the Whole Island in Sons of the Forest, but Watch Out for Glitches

Sons of the Forest’s map is absolutely massive, but yes, you can follow the beach all the way around the island. It’s likely going to take you a few hours to do so, but it can be done. So if you set up a hut on one beach, then start following it around, you will eventually end up back at your hut.

There’s no invisible wall stopping you from going all the way round. You might run into a visual glitch, however, as we did. About three-quarters of the way round, we encountered a semi-transparent rock face that we were able to walk across. Luckily, we didn’t end up clipping under the map and returned to our camp.

But Is It Safe to Walk Around the Whole Island?

Is it safe? That’s a good question. Yes, as long as you’re careful. You will encounter cannibal camps along the beach — we ran into about four. So make sure you give them a wide berth, and if the cannibals start to pursue you, head inland and lose them.

There’s also the risk that, when you come back to your home base, there might be something nasty waiting for you, like a mutant. You’ll additionally need to make sure that you have enough food and water, though you should also find suitcases washed up on the beach. It’s not completely safe, but it’s a fun challenge.

So, the answer to whether you can walk around the whole island in Sons of the Forest is yes, but be careful.