Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 Confirmed at Netflix

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 is in the works at Netflix, per Variety.

The brutal, animated video game spinoff series premiered its first batch of episodes just one week ago, making today’s renewal an especially speedy one. It’s a sign that Netflix is happy with the reception to the sequel for its original Castlevania show. The streamer also revealed positive viewer numbers for the show, saying that it hit the Top 10 list for English TV within the first five days of its release, while also reaching the Top 10 in 40 countries. To celebrate the announcement that Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 is on the way, series creator and co-showrunner Clive Bradley and co-showrunner Kevin Kolde released a joint message for fans:

“Thanks to all of the ‘Castlevania’ fans old and new for the amazing response and support! We are excited to be able to bring you more ‘Castlevania: Nocturne’ and the next chapter in the rise of Richter Belmont.”

The original Castlevania show ended its gory fantasy journey on Netflix with Season 4 in 2021, with Castlevania: Nocturne announced shortly after its premiere. The series has proved to be a surprise hit for the streaming giant since season 1 arrived all the way back in 2017. Season 2 of the new series, which stars video game icon, Richter Belmont, will see Sam and Adam Deats return to handle directing responsibilities. Project 51 Productions and Powerhouse Animation will also continue to produce.

There is a lot of good news for fans excited to see Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2. However, sadly, no release window has been revealed quite yet. Hopefully, Netflix will have more to share about its plans in the near future. When it does, you can be sure to read about it here.