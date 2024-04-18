Catching Simulator Official Artwork
Codes

Catching Simulator Codes (April 2024)

You can’t catch them all if you can’t throw a ball! The world isn’t small, and there are plenty of creatures to haul. Put yourself to the test if you want to be the best. Whether they are mice or goats, to catch them all, you’ll need Catching Simulator codes.

All Catching Simulator Codes List

Catching Simulator Codes (Working)

  • codey1: Use for a Win Potion.
  • yt12: Use for a uTube Broli Pet.
  • release: Use for a Split Doggy Pet.
  • newupd482: Use for a Win Potion
  • 1231upd: Use for a Win Potion

Catching Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired Catching Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Catching Simulator

To redeem Catching Simulator codes, follow our easy guide below:

Catching Simulator Code Redemption Guide
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Catching Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Click on the Codes icon on the right side of the screen.
  3. Enter your code in the text box.
  4. Click Verify and receive your free goodies.

If you want to play more Roblox games with freebies, check out our Pet Catchers Codes and Pet Fighting Simulator Codes articles, too!

